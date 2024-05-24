Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister after replacing Liz Truss on Monday, October 24, 2022.
He’s now set to fight his first election as Conservative Party leader, having announced that Britain will go to the polls on Thursday, July 4.
Here are 10 things he’s said about Scotland in the past.
1. Darlington
When asked about whether he would spend more time north of the border as PM, Rishi Sunak appeared to suggest Darlington was in Scotland. He said: "I think people can already see I take that seriously – I was the Chancellor who set up an economic campus for the government and for the treasury of Darlington." Photo: Jonathan Hordle/ITV
2. The Union
During the leadership race, Rishi Sunak said: “There is nothing more Conservative than our precious Union, and everything great that we have achieved we have done so as one family. For all of these reasons, my Government will do anything and everything to protect, sustain and strengthen it.” Photo: Daniel Leal
3. Two minute speech
In March 2022, Rishi Sunak was criticised for giving a two minute speech at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen. He spoke about funding and opportunities for Scotland, including for two Scottish freeports. But the SNP said the 320 word speech was "insulting" and "stuffed with self-praise". Photo: Alberto Pezzali
4. On the SNP
Rishi Sunak has said he is the only Tory leadership candidate who would stop the SNP getting into power in Downing Street " via the back door" by striking a deal with Labour at the next general election. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS