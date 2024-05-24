What has Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak said about Scotland? (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)What has Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak said about Scotland? (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
What has Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak said about Scotland? (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak on Scotland: Here are 10 things the Prime Minister has said about Scotland

By David Hepburn
Published 21st Jul 2022, 10:39 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 14:47 BST

Rishi Sunak has already come under fire for seeming to suggest Darlington is in Scotland – but what else has the new Conservative Prime Minister said about Scotland?

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister after replacing Liz Truss on Monday, October 24, 2022.

He’s now set to fight his first election as Conservative Party leader, having announced that Britain will go to the polls on Thursday, July 4.

Here are 10 things he’s said about Scotland in the past.

When asked about whether he would spend more time north of the border as PM, Rishi Sunak appeared to suggest Darlington was in Scotland. He said: "I think people can already see I take that seriously – I was the Chancellor who set up an economic campus for the government and for the treasury of Darlington."

1. Darlington

When asked about whether he would spend more time north of the border as PM, Rishi Sunak appeared to suggest Darlington was in Scotland. He said: "I think people can already see I take that seriously – I was the Chancellor who set up an economic campus for the government and for the treasury of Darlington." Photo: Jonathan Hordle/ITV

Photo Sales
During the leadership race, Rishi Sunak said: “There is nothing more Conservative than our precious Union, and everything great that we have achieved we have done so as one family. For all of these reasons, my Government will do anything and everything to protect, sustain and strengthen it.”

2. The Union

During the leadership race, Rishi Sunak said: “There is nothing more Conservative than our precious Union, and everything great that we have achieved we have done so as one family. For all of these reasons, my Government will do anything and everything to protect, sustain and strengthen it.” Photo: Daniel Leal

Photo Sales
In March 2022, Rishi Sunak was criticised for giving a two minute speech at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen. He spoke about funding and opportunities for Scotland, including for two Scottish freeports. But the SNP said the 320 word speech was "insulting" and "stuffed with self-praise".

3. Two minute speech

In March 2022, Rishi Sunak was criticised for giving a two minute speech at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen. He spoke about funding and opportunities for Scotland, including for two Scottish freeports. But the SNP said the 320 word speech was "insulting" and "stuffed with self-praise". Photo: Alberto Pezzali

Photo Sales
Rishi Sunak has said he is the only Tory leadership candidate who would stop the SNP getting into power in Downing Street " via the back door" by striking a deal with Labour at the next general election.

4. On the SNP

Rishi Sunak has said he is the only Tory leadership candidate who would stop the SNP getting into power in Downing Street " via the back door" by striking a deal with Labour at the next general election. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandPrime MinisterRishi SunakDarlingtonLiz Truss