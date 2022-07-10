Sir Ed Davey says Boris Johnson can't be caretaker Prime Minister as he's 'never cared for anything'

Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey after his party won in Tiverton and Honiton

The Liberal Democrat leader accused Mr Johnson of “never caring for anything”, and warned Conservatives forcing him out would not save them.

Speaking to Scotland on Sunday, Sir Ed also claimed the Tories brand was scarred by association, and the Lib Dems would “100 per cent” keep taking seats off them.

Urging Mr Johnson to go now, he said: “He’s not gone, that’s the problem, he’s a caretaker and he shouldn’t be.

“It looks like he’s going to be there next week and the Prime Minister for some time.

“It’s ludicrous he’s the caretaker because he’s never cared for anything.”

He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.

However, senior Tories are now trying to force him out sooner to help rebuild the party in the eyes of the public.

Sir Ed admitted the Lib Dems recent run of three by-election wins was helped by the Prime Minister, but also the general state of the Tory party.

He explained: “Speaking to voters there were several themes. Some who really didn't like Boris Johnson, but an awful lot who felt the Conservative party had left them, but worst than that, taken them for granted.

“They were voting against the Conservatives, not just Boris Johnson.

“I think those Conservatives voters are going to leave the party and we are determined to hold onto them.”

Sir Ed claimed he wanted the Tories to get “complacent”, and vowed they would “100 per cent” keep sweeping away their seats.

He said: “I hope Tory MPs think they have made the change and that’s all they needed to do.

"I want them to get really complacent, really out of touch.

“Voters will see it’s the Conservative party which frankly doesn’t represent their interests anyway.”

Sir Ed questioned what the Tories would do next, suggesting they have “fundamental problems”.

He said: “I don’t think they know what direction they want to go in.

“Huge incoherence about what that direction might be.

“I don’t think a new leader will be able to solve them.

“Add to that the economic crisis and they will be punished and should be punished.”

The Kingston and Surbiton MP also dismissed Tory claims of a pact with Labour, and accused them of just being panicked over losing seats.

He said: “They have been doing this spinning about tactical voting, and while some people do vote tactically, there is no deal, it’s total nonsense.

“The real worry for the Conservatives is that we are taking a lot of their voters.

“We pose such a threat to the Tories in many of their heartlands.”

In the wake of the numerous Pestminster scandals, Sir Ed also urged political parties work together to tackle the problem.