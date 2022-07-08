There appears to be no clear timeline as of yet to how or when the Prime Minister will be removed from office after he announced he would be stepping down as Conservative Party leader.

There has been some calls for a caretaker Prime Minister to be installed – however no such moves have been made, with Labour saying they are now willing to call a confidence vote if Boris Johnson does not step down immediately.

Labour will call a no-confidence vote in the Prime Minister if the Conservative Party does not get rid of him immediately, Angela Rayner has said

The Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner told BBC’s Today programme: “We will if the Conservatives don’t get their act together and get rid of Boris Johnson, you know, he’s got no confidence of his own party.

“He’s a proven liar who’s engulfed in sleaze and we can’t have another couple of months of this, you know.

“So they do have to get rid of him, and if they don’t, we will call a no confidence vote because it’s pretty clear – he hasn’t got the confidence of the house or the British public.”

Education Secretary James Cleverly has said Boris Johnson has not put a “timeline” on how long he will stay in No 10 after quitting as leader of the Tory party.

He told Times Radio: “He said he will stay until the process is complete, he’s not put a timeline on this.

“The timeline on this will be defined by the 1922 committee in terms of the parliamentary stage and by the Conservative party in terms of the party stage.

“Both organisations know how important it is to get this done professionally and quickly and I don’t think the Prime Minister has put a particular date on anything.”

Cleverly added that candidates to succeed Boris Johnson will need to “explain their rationale” for staying loyal to the Prime Minister or not.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the treasurer of the 1922 committee said that in an “ideal world” Dominic Raab would have been the caretaker prime minister but “that ship has sailed”

“Those ministers who are coming back in a caretaker role, having had resigned (from) work, it will be a little awkward for them.

“I think in an ideal world, Dominic Raab, as Deputy Prime Minister, should have been the caretaker prime minister, but that ship I think has sailed and we must we must now live with the fact that Boris Johnson will be Prime Minister until a successor can be voted on.”

He added that the vote for the next prime minister is likely to go to the Conservative Party membership saying: “In this case, I think there is a lot of competition.

“And I would be surprised if it didn’t go to the membership in the country.