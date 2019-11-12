Sheku Bayoh death: Public inquiry will be held into death in custody of Fife man

A statutory public inquiry into the death in police custody of Sheku Bayoh is to be held - with a focus on whether his race was a factor, Scotland's justice minister Humza Yousaf has announced.

The inquiry will examine the circumstances leading up to and following the death of Mr Bayoh in 2015 - including whether race played a part. He never regained consciousness after being restrained by police in a Kirkcaldy street.

Mr Yousaf confirmed he and Nicola Sturgeon had met Mr Bayoh's family earlier today and in a statement to the Scottish Parliament, he said a public inquiry was vital to find answers to what had happened.

Just yesterday the Lord Advocate had revealed that no-one would be prosecuted for Mr Bayoh's death.

Mr Yousaf said: "The First Minister and I met with Mr Bayoh’s family today to express our deepest condolences and assure them of our commitment to establishing the facts surrounding this tragic incident.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has announced a statutory public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh, who died while in police custody.

"They are right to expect a full public examination of the circumstances of Mr Bayoh’s death and I stated my determination to put in place a process to deliver that. Today I can confirm that I will establish a statutory public inquiry under the Inquiries Act 2005 into the circumstances leading up to and following Mr Bayoh’s death."

He added that all deaths in police custody are subject to a mandatory Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) under the Fatal Accidents and Sudden Deaths etc (Scotland) Act 2016, but that it had been decided an FAI would not be "adequate" in this case.

Did race 'play a part'?

“The Lord Advocate considers the remit of a FAI would not allow all the issues which require to be investigated to be addressed," he said. "FAIs can examine circumstances and factors leading up to a death, but not what follows after, and in this case the Lord Advocate has identified questions, raising issues of public interest and importance about the early stages of the post-incident management of the investigation that an FAI simply could not examine.

The campaign for a full inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh has been running since he died in 2015.

“That being the case, it is imperative that the circumstances leading up to Mr Bayoh’s death and the events that followed, including whether race played a part, are examined in full and in public.”

He said the process of appointing the chair of the inquiry will begin shortly and Parliament would be updated early next year confirming the inquiry’s terms of reference.