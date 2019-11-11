Sheku Bayou death: Family feel 'betrayed' over decision not to prosecute Police Scotland officers

The family of Sheku Bayoh say they feel "totally betrayed" over the decision not to prosecute police officers over his death.



Mr Bayoh, 32, died in 2015 after being restrained by officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy in Fife.



His family have called on the Scottish Government to launch a full public inquiry following the Lord Advocate's ruling not to prosecute any officers over his death.



Questions were raised about his death by Mr Bayoh's family, who have been critical of Police Scotland, the Crown Office and the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) over what they describe as a lack of answers.

Sheku Bayoh died in 2015.

An investigation by the Pirc into the incident was completed and reported to the Lord Advocate, James Wolffe, in August 2016, while the officers have always denied any wrongdoing.



In October last year, the Crown decided against bringing any prosecutions over the incident.



Solicitor Aamer Anwar said the family feels "totally betrayed" over the decision not to prosecute officers over Mr Bayoh's death.



He said: "Today the Lord Advocate advised the Bayoh family that not one police officer or Police Scotland will face charges for the death of Sheku Bayoh.

"They feel totally betrayed by the Lord Advocate, for not holding power to account, for his broken promises, his betrayal of justice and failure to act in the public interest.

"Neither the family or the legal team accept the Crown's reasoning for no criminal charges.

"The Lord Advocate has presided over a four-and-a-half-year investigation which was deeply flawed from the moment Sheku lost his life.

"The family do not have the trust or belief that an FAI under the control of the Lord Advocate would have the remit or the courage to deal with serious public concerns, the wider issues of deaths in custody, use of restraint techniques, allegations of racism, lack of police accountability and the insufficient powers of the Pirc, nor will the findings of an FAI be binding on Police Scotland."