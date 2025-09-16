'Shameful': Homelessness in Scotland reaches its highest level for 14 years

The crisis is being blamed on the SNP’s failure to build more houses - but the Scottish Government says Brexit and the cost-of-living crisis is to blame.

Homelessness in Scotland has now reached its highest level for 14 years, figures that have been branded “shameful” have revealed.

The Scottish Government has published data showing there were 34,067 households classed as homeless or threatened with homelessness in 2024/25. This is an increase of 0.5 per cent on the previous year’s figures, and the highest level since 2011/12.

On top of this, the statistics show a worrying trend of families being stuck for months in temporary accommodation. The number of households in temporary accommodation increased by 6 per cent by the end of March compared to 12 months earlier, reaching a peak of 17,240. The number of children in temporary accommodation also rose by 1 per cent to 10,180.

The average time spent in temporary accommodation in 2024/25 was 238 days, which is ten days longer than the level in 2023/24. The time taken to close a homelessness case also increased from 278 days to 280 days over the same period.

Rough sleeping has also risen. Those reporting to be sleeping rough the night before making a homelessness application increased from 1,932 to 2,456.

There was, however, a fall in the number of homelessness applications for the first time in four years, down by 366 to 40,688. There were 31,695 live homelessness applications as of the end of March, which is 1 per cent higher than the figures from March 2024.

Scottish Labour’s housing spokesman Mark Griffin said: “It is shameful that thousands of people across Scotland, including more than 15,000 children, do not have a place to call home. More than 10,000 children are stuck living in temporary accommodation and face lengthy waits for their applications for settled accommodation to be processed.

“At the root of this crisis is a lack of housing, with the SNP allowing the number of new homes being built to fall, while ministers’ affordable homes pledge is nowhere near being met.”

Mr Griffin said his party “will turn the page on SNP failure” and tackle Scotland’s ongoing housing emergency by reforming planning, increasing housebuilding and giving councils a fair funding deal.

Housing Secretary Màiri McAllan said the figures “demonstrate the scale of the challenge we face”. But she said the Government was working to prevent homelessness before it happened.

“Earlier this month, I set out a number of direct and immediate measures to tackle the housing emergency - ending children living in unsuitable accommodation, supporting vulnerable communities and creating the optimum conditions for confidence and growth in our housing sector,” she said.

“We know that more affordable housing is key to tackling homelessness and, despite the challenges of Brexit, austerity and the cost of living, the Scottish Government has a strong track record in delivering this.

“My housing emergency action plan will go further and commits up to £4.9 billion over the next four years to deliver around 36,000 affordable homes as part of a major, affordable housebuilding programme. This will provide family homes for up to 24,000 children.”

Ms McAllan said the Scottish Government had doubled acquisition funding to £80 million and expanded the Housing First scheme to target those most at risk of rough sleeping.

She said: “I recognise the significant pressure on homelessness services, particularly in Glasgow, and I continue to meet with the city council to discuss the situation.

“Ultimately, the UK cost-of-living crisis and the UK government's mismanagement of the asylum system are creating serious pressures for local authorities, especially Glasgow.