'Humbling, crushing': How homelessness workers are being driven to brink by housing crisis

Next week, Scotland’s homeless statistics are due to be published and all evidence suggests that the numbers will have continued to rise. It has been over a year since a nationwide housing emergency was declared, with a chronic lack of housing – combined with a litany of other factors – pushing us into a position where a year-on-year increase in homelessness feels inevitable.

The psychological and health implications of that is significant for the people and families represented in these statistics. For that reason alone, we should be taking this growing problem incredibly seriously.

The wider impact of this is also worrying. I facilitate the Scottish Frontline Network, part of the St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity’s UK-wide programme that advocates for and supports those working to tackle homelessness in this country. The problems we see in Scotland are reflected across all four nations and are acutely felt by those working tirelessly to help people who are at the sharp end of this crisis.

The homelessness crisis is so dire that many people working to help those without a place to live are also struggling (Picture: Phil Wilkinson) | Cyrenians

Passionate, skilled and under pressure

This year’s Frontline Worker Survey – completed by 1,320 staff working in homelessness and housing services across the UK – paints a bleak picture of increased demand, diminishing resources and underfunded services, with a significant impact on morale.

Some 85 per cent of frontline workers have seen an increase in demand for their services; 83 per cent say it’s difficult to find accommodation that meets their clients' needs; and 57 per cent say they are at risk of burnout. It is then perhaps not surprising that only 69 per cent said they were likely to stay in this sector.

However, 91 per cent of frontline workers say that their work makes a difference to the people they support and that is what motivates them to keep going. The people I meet through my work are incredibly passionate and skilled, but they are under enormous pressure.

As one frontline worker from Scotland puts it: “It is a constant conflict between experiencing vicarious trauma and remembering you are there to help. It is humbling but also can be crushing. It’s good for my wellbeing in that I am able to look at good outcomes and be proud that I was able to help. However it’s a struggle when I am unable to provide any assistance.”

We can’t let this get worse

When having these sorts of conversations, it’s common to hear the phrase ‘things can’t get any worse’. But if we lose the staff acting as the last ballast between their clients and all the problems that come with a prolonged experience of homelessness, it will get worse. And we cannot afford for that to happen.

Alongside the survey findings, The Frontline Network published a series of recommendations to ensure it doesn’t. Calling for action on housing supply, service coordination, organisational culture and workforce support – these are the solutions from the people witnessing what it really means to be living in a housing emergency.

Statistics – like those that will be published next week – should not be brushed off as nameless, faceless numbers. They are evidence of a system which is being pushed to the brink – just like the people within that system.