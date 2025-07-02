Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A multi-national outsourcing firm has been accused of using "strong-arm tactics" to try to force workers in a Scottish NHS board to accept a change to their contracts.

Serco wants to move hundreds of employees at NHS Forth Valley from weekly to monthly pay. But the trade union Unite has warned this could plunge some of its members into debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said the move will effect around 600 low-paid cleaners, porters, catering staff and others. One employee recently told the Falkirk Herald the vast majority of the workforce “feel we are getting coerced into this”.

A general view of staff on an NHS hospital ward | PA

They said many depend on weekly pay, adding: “I have seen colleagues openly crying as they don’t know how to deal with this.”

In a letter to staff, seen by The Scotsman, Serco said the proposed change “will improve accuracy of pay for employees and improve the payroll service across the business” by simplifying the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm said it wanted a “meaningful consultation process, which will include listening to any concerns and looking at recommendations with a view to reach an agreement on the proposed changes”.

But the company added: “We also need to make sure that all employee representatives are aware that, should we decide to go ahead with the proposed variation, the organisation may look to end current agreement and re-engage employees who do not agree to the variation on the new terms and conditions following full and thorough consultation.

“However, this will be a consideration only after we have gone through a meaningful consultation process and carefully considered any recommendations and concerns.”

Unite said this amounted to a threat of “fire and rehire”.

Carrie Binnie, the union’s industrial officer, said: "Serco are attempting to force our members at NHS Forth Valley from being paid on a weekly basis to a monthly one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not an insignificant administrative change because in practice what this means is family budgets being disrupted, with some members already telling us that this will force them into debt.

"The Serco proposal is causing widespread concern, with around 600 workers going to be impacted. The company is ignoring how detrimental this proposal could be for the lowest paid workers within the NHS.

“Serco have used strong-arm tactics with the threat of fire and rehire, stating that workers needed to agree to the change or new contracts could be imposed on them."

A recent survey by Unite found 86 per cent of Serco employees did not feel well informed about the proposal, while 67 per cent said moving to monthly pay would cause financial difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Serco spokeswoman said: “We are currently consulting with colleagues about changing the frequency of their pay from weekly to monthly. Our commitment is to hold meaningful consultation, exploring all reasonable alternatives to reach agreement.

“There is no intention for contracts of employment to be terminated. We are conscious that this change will impact some colleagues and are offering continued support as well as communicating extensively throughout the consultation process.”