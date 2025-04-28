The Scotland NHS board shamed for 6-year wait for mental health treatment

The Scottish Government is facing criticism after young mental health patients face long waits for treatment.

SNP ministers have been accused of “failing a generation of young people” after NHS Lothian was exposed for allowing patients to wait as long as six years for treatment.

Data obtained through Freedom of Information (FOI) has revealed the longest wait for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) was more than six years in 2024 and longer than three-and-half years in 2025.

A teenager at a counselling session | Getty Images

The statistics also found that in other parts of Scotland, children have faced waits of more than a year between their first and second CAMHS appointment, including a young person in NHS Grampian and a patient in NHS Lanarkshire waiting more than 426 days.

The Scottish Government has received sustained political criticism for CAMHS waiting times. but last month, for the first time since it was set more than a decade ago, a target for 90 per cent of referrals to start treatment within 18 weeks, was met.

For the three months to December last year, there was a slight increase in the overall number of young people waiting for treatment to begin.

The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition, an alliance of specialist care and education providers for vulnerable children and young people, warned it was “extremely alarming” that 145 young people were still waiting more than a year to access treatment.

Scottish Labour has claimed that vulnerable young people are being allowed to “fall through the cracks” as a result of the SNP’s handling of Scotland’s NHS.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie | PA

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “These shameful waits lay bare the true consequences of SNP incompetence. Vulnerable young people desperately seeking help are being allowed to fall through the cracks by this uncaring and incompetent SNP Government.

“Once again it is clear that the very founding principle of our NHS – of a health service free and available at the point of need – has been demolished by the SNP.

Long CAMHS waits In 2024 the longest wait in NHS Lothian was 2,291 days

So far in 2025 the longest wait in NHS Lothian has been 1,247 days

In 2024 the longest wait in NHS Grampian was 755 days

So far in 2025 the longest wait in NHS Grampian has been 420 days

In 2024 the longest wait in NHS Ayrshire and Arran was 394 days

In 2024 the longest wait in NHS Lanarkshire was 321 days

So far in 2025 the longest wait in NHS Lanarkshire has been 426 days

“The SNP is failing a generation of young people, whether it’s in our NHS, our schools or our housing system. It’s time for a change in direction and a change in government.

“Scottish Labour will protect our NHS and stand up for children and young people so they can get the vital care they need when they need it.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Long waits for mental health care are unacceptable and it is vital that young people and families across Scotland receive support to meet their needs at the earliest opportunity.

“For many young people this support is likely to be community-based. However, some will require specialist services like Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

“In 2024-25, the Scottish Government allocated £123.5 million recurring funding to NHS boards to support increased access to mental health services, including CAMHS, and in December 2024, the 18-week CAMHS standard was met for the first time, with 90.6 per cent of children and young people starting treatment within 18 weeks of referral.”