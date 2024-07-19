Liam Kerr said the idea of splitting from the UK party should be revisited

The idea of the Scottish Conservatives splitting from the UK party should be revisited as part of the upcoming leadership contest north of the border, an MSP considering a bid for the top job has said.

Liam Kerr, the party's education spokesman, said the race should include an examination of "whether there is a need for a fundamentally reformed or even distinct Scottish centre-right party”.

Upwards of half a dozen Tory MSPs are considering throwing their hat in the ring in the contest to replace Douglas Ross, who unexpectedly announced his intention to quit as Scottish Tory leader during the general election campaign.

Rishi Sunak and Douglas Ross at Wemyss Bay train station. Picture: John Devlin

Russell Findlay, the Tory justice spokesman in Holyrood, has emerged as the early frontrunner, but no MSP has formally declared their candidacy. Mr Findlay has warned against an internal debate about splitting from the UK party.

Veteran Tory MSP Murdo Fraser previously mooted the idea of a breakaway party when he ran against Ruth Davidson in 2011. He is on holiday and has yet to say whether he will revive the plan.

But writing in The Scotsman, Mr Kerr, an MSP for North East Scotland, said the Scottish Tories should consider whether a “different relationship with the UK Conservative party” was needed.

He said: “The idea of a Scottish Conservative party fully detached from the UK brand was floated in the 2011 leadership contest. There were pros and cons, and ultimately the membership rejected the idea. But, 13 years on, with so much having happened politically, it is surely important that we revisit it as part of the current leadership process.”

Mr Kerr added: “Since the election and Douglas Ross’s resignation as leader, many Scottish Conservative MSPs have spoken about the need for a re-set, a new identity, indeed a distinct identity. It seems from their pronouncements that there is a consensus for change; the debate seems to be about how much.

"Interestingly, none have followed the logical progression of these arguments: some form of Holyrood centre-right party focused solely and exclusively on matters devolved to the Scottish Parliament in which its MSPs sit. In my view, each of the arguments for the status quo, reformed status quo or a separate party have their merits, but, as we are yet to hear the case for the latter, let me offer this.

"If one accepts the proposition that we start with a vision and work back strategically, the party will have to achieve power in Scotland to deliver it. This has never happened using the current vehicle, despite evidence suggesting the people of Scotland hold similar attitudes to those elsewhere in the UK. Given the statistics and evidence of the Davidson era, many Conservatives feel it is unlikely to.

"So, if our focus and vision is the betterment of the people of Scotland, which can only be delivered through holding the power to implement the strategy, it must surely be worth exploring what kind of party can achieve that power to deliver in a devolved context. Otherwise there is a concern we continue doing fundamentally the same thing, while expecting a different result.