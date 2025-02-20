Scottish university principal to draw up economic growth vision for Anas Sarwar and Scottish Labour

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anas Sarwar has commissioned the principal of Glasgow University to draw up an a report on how Scottish Labour could unlock regional economic development if it forms the next Holyrood government.

Renowned economist, Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, will publish his report later this year. He will draw on his extensive global experience to inform Scottish Labour's vision of boosting local economies in Scotland's villages, towns, cities and regions.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli. Picture: John Devlin/National World

Mr Sarwar, who will deliver his keynote speech to the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow on Friday, has previously highlighted his party's commitment to pushing power out of Holyrood to local communities.

Prof Muscatelli's findings, which will feed into the party's manifesto process for the 2026 Holyrood election, will support a potential future Scottish Labour government’s plan to utilise Scotland’s economic levers and convening power to drive growth across the country.

Prof Muscatelli is poised to take on the role of president of the Royal Society of Edinburgh in April. He has held numerous UK and Scottish government advisory roles, including chairing government advisory groups and participating in independent reviews for a range of government departments.

Mr Sarwar said: “Delivering the growth we need to help Scots unlock their potential in every part of our country is not about partisan politics, it is about a shared ambition for Scotland’s economic future.

“I’m delighted Prof Muscatelli has agreed to help us shape our regional economic development plans to turbocharge growth in every part of Scotland by authoring this report.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Scottish Labour leader added: “His global experience as an authority in this field will help us lay the foundation for a stronger, more prosperous Scotland.

"A Scottish Labour government will push powers out of Holyrood and empower all of our communities. We will give areas a stronger voice on the national stage and the powers to create local economies that unlock opportunity, create good jobs and allow every area to unlock its full potential."

Prof Muscatelli said: "I am honoured to have been asked to contribute as an independent economist to this vital work on regional economic development policy in Scotland, within the broader context of UK government strategy.

“Scotland's cities and regions play a crucial role in driving and reactivating both national and UK-wide growth. As part of this work, I will draw on examples of good practice from other UK regions and nations to inform innovative and effective approaches.