Economist elected as new president of Royal Society of Edinburgh

Prominent researcher and education leader Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli takes on role

The Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) has elected one of Scotland’s foremost economists and educational leaders, Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, as its 48th president.

Sir Anton is currently the principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Glasgow, a post he has held since 2009.

He announced earlier this year he will step down from that role in September 2025, and he is set to take over as president of the RSE in April.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, who has been elected by the Royal Society of Edinburgh | Robert Perry/PA Wire

Sir Anton, who is Italian-born, has undertaken research covering monetary economics, central banking, fiscal policy and international trade and finance.

He has been a special adviser to the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee on fiscal and monetary policy, and is currently the chairman of trustees of the Royal Economic Society and academic co-chairman of the International Finance Forum.

He was elected as a fellow of the RSE in 2001 and he is the first fellow to be elected president to have been born outside the UK.

Other notable Italian fellows of the RSE include Charles Piazzi Smyth, astronomer and pioneer of early photography; geneticist Guido Pontecorvo; Manhattan Project member Enrico Fermi; and Alessandro Volta, the inventor of the electric battery – from whom the term “voltage” is derived.

Sir Anton said: “It is an honour to be elected as president of the RSE. I greatly admire the institution and its mission, and the responsibility of leading it is one I take very seriously.

“Whether through its policy advice work or serving as a forum for having vital conversations about difficult subjects, the RSE has a key role to play in the future of Scotland.

“Through helping Scotland’s academic landscape to thrive through ongoing research funding, or its public engagement work with its Curious festival of knowledge, the RSE is ideally placed to be a benefit to all Scots, and I am relishing the opportunity to be a part of that noble endeavour.”

Sir Anton will take over from current president Professor Sir John Ball.

He follows in the footsteps of the likes of Sir Walter Scott, Lord Kelvin and Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell.

Sir John said: “As my time as RSE president nears its end, it is a pleasure to be handing over the reins to Sir Anton.

“His reputation for public service and service to Scotland’s education landscape stands for itself, and I am certain that his experience and leadership will prove invaluable to the RSE over the coming years.”

RSE chief executive Professor Sarah Skerratt added: “I look forward to working with Sir Anton to ensure a seamless transition for the RSE next year.