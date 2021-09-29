With the scheme due to come in on Friday, the Tories will use their opposition debating time in Holyrood on Wednesday to challenge the move.

However, despite Labour and the Lib Dems also being opposed to the scheme, the motion is unlikely to succeed, with the support of the Scottish Greens providing the Scottish Government with the necessary votes to see off the challenge.

The debate comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that while the scheme will still come in from 5am on October 1, a grace period means that businesses will not face the threat of enforcement action if they fail to comply with it until October 18.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that the move was a “very pragmatic compromise” – despite claims from the opposition that the vaccine certification scheme is a “shambles” that should be scrapped.

The motion the Conservatives will bring to Parliament calls on the Government “not to proceed with its plans to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine certification scheme”.

Under the Government’s plans, those going to nightclubs and other large scale events will have to show that they have had two doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Tory Covid-19 recovery spokesman, Murdo Fraser, said: “Businesses say this scheme is flawed. It will drive up their costs. It’s ripe for fraud. They will get no help to administer it.

“They’re still waiting for essential information and guidance because once again, the SNP has left it to the very last minute.”

He continued: “The SNP’s poor planning has scuppered this scheme before it even begins.

“They have refused to debate the flaws, so we will use our own Parliamentary time to make them face scrutiny.”

But Scottish Green health spokeswoman, Gillian Mackay, said the Tories had adopted an “utterly reckless approach to Covid”.

She said: “Their obsession with putting economic growth before lives is apparent in their motion and the complacent approach to other mitigations like mask wearing.

“This disregard for people has meant a removal of furlough, a cut to benefits and the opening up of international travel when importing new variants would pose a risk to Scotland’s recovery from Covid.”

