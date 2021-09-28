Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon announces two-week grace period for businesses hit by vaccine passports

Nicola Sturgeon has announced a delay to the full implementation to the vaccine passport scheme

Speaking in Holyrood while giving her weekly update to MSPs on the Covid-19 pandemic, the First Minister confirmed the Cabinet agreed to suspend enforcement of the certification scheme until October 18.

This is despite the legal requirement for larger venues and events and venues falling under the definition of ‘nightclub’ being legally required to check the vaccine status of customers and attendees from 5am on Friday.

The scheme will cover live indoor unseated events of more than 500 people, to live outdoor unseated events of more than 4,000 people, and events of more than 10,000 people, including football matches.

However, the vaccine passport scheme will see all other limits on the number of attendees to events or at large events be lifted, the First Minister confirmed.

She said: “The Government remains of the view that a targeted certification scheme does have a part to play in driving vaccination rates up as high as possible, and providing an additional layer of protection over the winter months as we seek to achieve the potentially difficult task of keeping Covid under control while keeping our economy fully open.

“However, as I have said previously we are also determined to listen and, as far as possible, respond to the reasonable concerns of business, so that the introduction and practical implementation of the scheme is as smooth as possible."

Ms Sturgeon said the 17 day period would allow businesses “test” the arrangements in place to comply with the vaccine certification scheme.

She said: “This period - effectively a grace period - will allow businesses to test, adapt and build confidence in the practical arrangements they will need to put in place to be compliant with the scheme.

“However, the pragmatic compromise that I have just outlined in relation to a staged introduction of the scheme demonstrates, I hope, that we are listening to business about the practical challenges they face - and that we are determined to work with them to overcome these.”

The First Minister also announced a further 2,370 positive cases of Covid-19, equal to 10.6 per cent of all tests carried out.

In total, 1,027 people are in total, up by four, with 73 people in intensive care, three fewer than yesterday.

She also announced a further 16 deaths, with the total number now sitting at 8,551 people.

Ms Sturgeon also announced Public Health Scotland is working on “additional surveillance safeguards” to track any potential new variants of Covid-19 after the Scottish Government decided the practical consequences of non-alignment with the rest of the UK was not worth the benefits of continuing testing on incoming travellers.

She also said £25m will be available to small and medium sized businesses to help improve ventilation.

This could see businesses install carbon dioxide monitors or make alterations to windows and vents, with payments to businesses starting in November and targeting the hospitality and leisure sector.

