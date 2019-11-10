Scottish Socialist Party: We will not stand any candidates in the General Election

The Scottish Socialist Party (SSP) has announced that it will not be standing any candidates in the General Election.

The decision was taken by members at the party's annual conference on Saturday.

Following his re-election as a spokesperson for the SSP, Colin Fox also said he had written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urging her to rethink the strategy of the SNP for the election in two years.

However, the party has said that it will be contesting electoral regions in the 2021 Scottish Parliament Election and will advocate for a programme of "radical socialist transformation" and Scottish independence.

"The 2021 Holyrood elections will be pivotal for the future of the YES movement whoever comes out on top in the current election and ensuring a pro-independence majority is crucial," said Mr Fox.

"Following the SSP decision not to contest the current election I have written to Nicola Sturgeon urging her to rethink the SNP's strategy for the 2021 Scottish elections.

"The current both votes SNP tactic piles up second votes behind the SNP but produces no real results other than to marginalise other pro independence parties.

"The SSP has always been a pro independence party and remains so. We want to see a mass broad pluralist Yes movement capable of winning any indyref 2, but this must include serious work on ensuring that Holyrood maintains a pro independence majority in 2021."

Mr Fox added: "Although the SNP is of course the biggest Yes party by far both the SSP and the Greens are also in the field backing Yes campaigns and indeed the SSP moved our annual conference to support last weekend's National Yes rally.

"The Yes movement is broad and contains a number of viewpoints and cannot be the exclusive preserve of any single party but must encompass all parties within its strategy."