Court action 'likely' if Indyref2 power refused

A senior minister has given the delivered the clearest signal yet that the Scottish Government will go to court if it is refused permission to hold a second independence referendum by Downing Street.

Michael Russell, the Constitutional Relations Secretary, said legal action was one of the “likely consequences” of the UK Government refusing to grant powers for a second referendum.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will make the formal request under Section 30 of the Scotland Act before the end of the year, with next year her preferred time to hold a referendum. Picture: John Devlin / JPIMEDIA

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will make the formal request under Section 30 of the Scotland Act before the end of the year, with next year her preferred time to hold a referendum.

However, Boris Johnson has hardened his opposition to indyref2, saying there are no circumstances under which he will give it legal legitimacy.

Writing in the Sunday National, Mr Russell claims Scots “don’t take kindly to bullying bluster and we tend to be leery of proven liars”.

In the event that power to hold a referendum is refused, “the pursuit of redress through the courts and the strengthening of independence feeling in the Parliament and country would also all be likely consequences,” he adds.

READ MORE - SNP council leader accused of 'nepotism' after husband's company given £1 rent deal



READ MORE - 'This is NOT the case' Alex Scott hits back at 'fuming' Strictly Come Dancing partner rumours