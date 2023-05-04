All Sections
Scottish politics: Labour ahead of SNP on list vote in new poll

A new poll has shown that Labout has moved ahead of the SNP.

By Amy Watson
Published 4th May 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 08:12 BST
 Comment

The poll also shows the Tories in third place on the list at 19 per cent, the Greens on 13 per cent, the Liberal Democrats on 10 per cent, while Alba are on 2 per cent.

The SNP hold on to their lead on the constituency vote, but have dropped two points to 36 per cent. Labour is up four points at 32 per cent while the Tories remain static on 18 per cent.

The survey also shows that support for independence has dropped in the last month, with 52 per cent of voters now saying they would vote No, compared to 42 per cent who will back Yes, with 6 per cent undecided.

The Debating Chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh - opened in 2004.The Debating Chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh - opened in 2004.
When those who were undecided are stripped out, Yes stands at 45 per cent and No at 55 per cent – the same result as the independence referendum in 2014.

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack has previously suggested that the calling of a second independence referendum should be conditional on public opinion polls consistently showing that 60 per cent of Scottish voters want one. The polling finds 44 per cent of Scottish voters agree with this proposed condition, including 44 per cent of 2019 SNP voters.

Redfield & Wilton Strategies polled 1,295 Scots between April 30 and May 2.

Gordon Brown's pro-UK think-tank among six criticised in 'transparency audit'

