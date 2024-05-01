Scottish Parliament visitors to be allowed to wear 'discreet' political badges
Visitors to the Scottish Parliament will now be able to wear badges displaying political slogans - as long as the badges are “discreet”.
Ever since the Scottish Parliament opened, visitors have not been allowed to protest inside the building, which includes displaying political slogans on badges, banners or flags.
However, the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body has now written to all MSPs saying they are making “modest” changes to their rules, meaning visitors can now wear small political badges inside Holyrood.
This comes with the policy having come under scrutiny in recent years after women had gender critical badges taken off them by parliamentary staff at Holyrood’s reception. There were concerns this was biased as the staff removing the badges were allowed to wear rainbow lanyards and badges, typically worn to show solidarity with the LGBT+ community.
Parliamentary staff have since been banned from wearing rainbow lanyards and badges.
MSPs have now been sent a letter that says: “While the visitor behaviour policy is not changing, the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body did, however, decide that small, discreet badges worn by visitors - even bearing political slogans or otherwise - should be permitted in all parts of the building, including in the public galleries.
“This modest change in how the policy is being applied will benefit both visitors and our security staff who have to implement the policy at Holyrood.”
