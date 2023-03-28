The Scottish Parliament will later vote to elect Scotland's sixth first minister with Humza Yousaf set to be chosen after defeating his rivals in the SNP leadership race.

The 37-year-old will become the youngest to win the job as one of the country’s most powerful politicians when SNP and Scottish Green parliamentarians in Holyrood back him to take over from Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday, barring some unforeseen drama in the chamber.

After he wins the vote in the chamber he will be sworn in as first minister of Scotland at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Wednesday, and then on Thursday he will face rival party leaders in his opening First Minister’s Questions.

Here’s what you need to know.

Humza Yousaf speaking at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, after it was announced that he is the new Scottish National Party leader, and will become the next First Minister of Scotland. Picture date: Monday March 27, 2023.

How is a First Minister appointed?

The First Minister of Scotland is nominated for appointment by Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) with a leader of the Opposition typically standing.

Douglas Ross of the Scottish Conservatives, Anas Sarwar of Scottish Labour and Alex Cole-Hamilton of the Scottish Liberal Democrats are expected to put their names forward.

They will be asked to speak by Alison Johnstone – the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, who is the equivalent of the Speaker in the House of Commons – with a separate vote for each, but as they lack the numbers they are set to fail.

After the 2021 Holyrood election, both the Scottish Lib Dems and Scottish Tories put forward a candidate for FM, as well as the SNP.

Nominees will speak in the chamber and MSPs will vote for their preferred candidate. The results are then verified and announced by the Presiding Officer with the successful candidate elected by a simple majority.

The Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament will then recommend to the King that he appoint the winning candidate as First Minister of Scotland.

The new First Minister will also become a member of the Privy Council of the United Kingdom and is also likely that Humza Yousaf will soon be invited to a private audience with the King.

What time will Humza Yousaf be sworn in?

Humza Yousaf will likely be declared as First Minister after the vote in the chamber this afternoon which is set to take place shortly after 2:15pm.

There is Parliamentary Bureau Motions and Topical Questions before the vote according to the Scottish Government’s schedule.

Humza Yousaf will be sworn in at the Court of Session, Scotland’s senior civil court by Royal Warrant on Wednesday 29th.

Yousaf will be sworn in following the the “official declaration”, or oath of office from the Lord President of the Court of Session. He will administer another declaration to the First Minister as Keeper of the Scottish Seal and the declaration of allegiance to the King. He will also sign their Royal Warrant.

How to watch Humza Yousaf be sworn in?

The vote will be able to be viewed on Scottish Parliament TV – and BBC Scotland is also hosting a special Politics Scotland from 2:15pm.