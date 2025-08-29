Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Parliament staff have expressed outrage at the handling of the allegations against an MSP who is alleged to have placed a camera in the building’s toilets.

Parliamentary WhatsApp groups are said to have erupted with concerns about new revelations regarding Colin Smyth.

Polling suggests electors are less trusting of the importance of devolution, Henry McLeish said in his column. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images | Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Smyth was suspended by Scottish Labour after it emerged he had been arrested in connection with possession of indecent images.

It has further come to light the now independent MSP for the South Scotland region is accused of having placed a hidden camera in a Holyrood toilet.

MSP Colin Smyth.

Staff have expressed frustration with the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body (SPCB), the body tasked with overseeing the running of the building and workplace safety.

One parliamentary staffer, who works in an MSP’s office, said Holyrood should be an example to other workplaces.

They said: “I’m really disappointed to read of accusations against a serving Member of the Scottish Parliament before being alerted by our place of work.

“The accusations - if true - against the member could have a direct impact on not only MSPs and their staffers, but on anyone who holds a pass within the Scottish Parliament building.

“It is deeply disappointing to read about this issue in the press before any kind of guidance from the SPCB. Colleagues and friends have been left angry and disappointed at the handling by a body designed to set an example to employers everywhere.”

Another said: "The WhatsApp groups cross party last night exploded. We wanted to know details immediately. Was it the men's toilets or the ladies?

"There is real distress ... if we had known if it was the mens or the women's, then it would have let some people at least relax a little."

On Thursday evening, the SPCB wrote to all Parliament pass holders to assure them Mr Smyth’s pass had been revoked.

However, it was not initially clear whether Mr Smyth’s Parliament pass - giving him round-the-clock access to the building - had been cancelled in relation to the indecent images charge or was revoked when the hidden camera allegation was revealed.

Another Holyrood employee said: “Whether Colin is innocent or not - and he may well still be - it feels like the Parliament has learned nothing from other difficult incidents that staffers have had to deal with.

“Parliament returns next week and we want to know that the workplace is safe, but people are livid that they read about this online.”

Mr Smyth, a 52-year-old married father-of-two from Dumfries, was arrested on August 5 after a Police Scotland search of his home, mobile phone and computer.

A police report to the Crown revealed the new charge connected to voyeurism.

David McGill, the Parliament’s chief executive, confirmed the decision to deactivate Mr Smyth’s pass in a letter to all MSPs, acknowledging the “serious criminal charges”.

Mr Smyth is now unable to access the Holyrood building without being signed in and accompanied by an accredited pass holder.

However, unless he resigns his position he will still technically be able to participate in Holyrood business remotely, such as voting and taking part in meetings and chamber debates virtually.

Mr Smyth has been Scottish Labour transport spokesman under former leader Richard Leonard and has held a variety of roles under Anas Sarwar.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

Police Scotland repeated a previous statement. which read: “On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property in Dumfries and a 52-year-old man was arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation.”

Mr Smyth is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date.