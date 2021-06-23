Scottish Labour launches 'timetable for ambition' for education reform

Labour has said the OECD report amounts to a damning critique of the reforms championed by the Scottish Government and has called on all parties to support its proposal and demands for immediate action.

The report, published on Monday, found Scottish teachers spend too much time in the classroom, while there is a “misalignment between CfE’s [Curriculum for Excellence] aspirations and the qualification system” in the senior phase of secondary education in Scotland.

The party’s timetable for the implementation of the OECD’s proposals includes an immediate negotiation on a new deal for teachers, the establishment of an independent Inspectorate by the end of the week and the creation of an interim body for assessment and curriculum by mid-next month, while consultation on a new permanent body takes place.

Scottish Labour's education secretary Michael Marra has called for "immediate action" following the OECD report

It also states the chairs of the new inspectorate and permanent assessment and curriculum bodies should be parliamentary appointments.

Scottish Labour education spokesperson Michael Marra said: “The SQA’s handling of the last two years has been disastrous. Thousands of young Scots have suffered as a result.

"The SQA [Scottish Qualifications Authority] leadership have lost the confidence of Parliament, government and the public. They simply cannot be allowed to preside over the next year of our national qualifications.

“The SNP has decided that the SQA should go at some point in the future after another review by yet another committee. We know it has to change, and an interim independent leadership of the SQA and Education Scotland can help rebuild trust immediately.

"The SNP’s timetable amounts to more dither and delay – that inability to lead has been a huge part of the problem with decisions on exams delayed, assessments delayed, appeals delayed. Pupils and education staff have been left in limbo."

He added: “If we are to realise the full potential of Curriculum of Excellence, and by extension the pupils of Scotland, we need to act now.

“We must learn the lessons of the OECD report so that, once again, Scotland can lead the world in education.”

