SQA to be scrapped as OECD report warns Scottish teachers spending too much time in classroom

The report, Scotland’s Curriculum for Excellence Into the Future, warned there is a “misalignment between CfE’s aspirations and the qualification system” in the senior phase of secondary education in Scotland which it said was an “obstacle” in the full roll-out of CfE.

However, the OECD said it regards Scotland as a “pioneer” in curriculum reform, which it said many countries across the world were looking towards.

The OECD report called for:

Teachers in Scotland spend more time in the classroom than the OECD average, the report found

The creation of “a specialist stand-alone agency” responsible for the curriculum, which could also take responsibility for assessments;

A better balance between breadth and depth of learning throughout CfE;

The government to adapt the senior phase of education to match the vision of CfE, including an overhaul of the existing exams and assessment system; Teachers to be given less contact time; Development of a “systematic approach” to the review of the curriculum.

The Scottish Government said it would accept all recommendations in full, including scrapping the SQA and “substantially” reforming” Education Scotland.

It also said it would actively consider what changes were required to Scotland’s qualifications and assessment system.

Education Scotland will no longer undertake inspections, with this work becoming a separate, independent role.

The OECD report also suggested the curriculum work currently undertaken by Education Scotland might best sit with any new curriculum and assessment body that will replace the SQA.

Education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville will on Tuesday give a statement to Parliament on the findings of the report.

Ms Somerville said: “The last few years have accelerated a debate about the future of Curriculum for Excellence and senior phase education in particular. The OECD report is crystal clear - Curriculum for Excellence is the right approach for Scotland.

"In fact, despite all the criticism here at home, the OECD tells us it is viewed internationally as an inspiring example of curriculum practice.

“However, ten years on from CfE being introduced, it is right and proper that we review how it is being implemented. We accept in full all 12 recommendations from the OECD.

"We will replace the SQA. We will talk to young people, parents and teachers to build a system that works in line with CfE – exactly as the OECD recommends. Responsibility for inspection will no longer sit with Education Scotland and we will look at what further reform of the agency’s functions is required."

She added: “What comes next is a period of change. But it is change in order to improve, to achieve more and to deliver for Scotland’s pupils. Our commitment is to do exactly that and we will work with everyone and anyone willing to help to make that a reality.”

The report, which included 30 interviews with 50 different stakeholders, said that despite a drop in teaching time to 22.5 hours a week, teachers’ in-classroom time is still higher than the OECD average.

In a webinar hosted by the OECD, co-author Beatriz Pont said that Scotland’s Pisa performance – the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment – was declining, but by other measures, Scotland was more successful.

Ms Pont said: “We do see you, Scotland, as a pioneer, and it is an example of curriculum making and curriculum reform internationally that many systems are actually looking at."

The report praised Scotland’s teachers as “well-trained and respected professionals in Scotland", while school leaders “have developed strong pedagogical leadership capacities”. But the report said teachers needed more time outside the classroom to develop the curriculum.

Ms Pont added: "In terms of teachers working time, this is an issue that we were struck by is that teachers working time is spent mostly in front of the class and this is difficult. Given that teachers have to spend a lot of time in curriculum making, it requires a lot of time for them to prepare, rather than to be in the classroom."

The report warned there was a lack of consistency in the senior phase of schools, due in part, to the fact this part of CfE had been developed later. It said changes could include more continuous teacher assessment, externally marked projects and extended essays and oral and practical presentations.

The report said: “The structure, learning practices and assessment approaches in the Senior Phase also need adapting to be consistent with CfE’s vision, and to allow for the smooth curriculum experience promised from three to 18.”

Education academic and report co-author Jan van den Akker said: “The CfE is a sort of jewel, but you have to polish it, to make it shining in every facet.

"One of the facets that needs a bit more attention, dedication is the senior face. You seriously need to think about if the current design and practice of the senior phase is sufficiently in line with the CfE. There's almost a rhetorical question because we think it is not. So there are some major challenges to be done.”

The report also said the ownership of CfE was “fragmented” and added the technical language used in the implementation of the policy was “overwhelming”.

It said: “Scotland successfully developed an education language to support the philosophy of CfE that made its way into daily discussions of education policy makers, teachers and learners alike, thanks to communication efforts by system leaders.

"But the constant production and recycling of documentation was often described as overwhelming, and the terminology used too technical and open to interpretation.”

Graeme Logan, the Scottish Government's director of learning, said at the OECD webinar: “We are very keen to work with the OECD, in order to ensure an independent look at Scotland's curriculum, and to benefit from global experts and analysts to get their international perspective, so that we can learn and improve further.”

He added: “The Scottish Government's aim is to achieve excellence and equity for children and young people in Scotland, and we want to use this opportunity to see how we can intensify those efforts, and also to reduce the variability, and the outcomes that children and young people achieve in different parts of the country."

