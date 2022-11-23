The Supreme Court has ruled against the Scottish Parliament holding new independence referendum – with Nicola Sturgeon set to make a “full statement” in response to the Supreme Court ruling this morning.

The SNP is not abandoning the independence route, “Westminster is blocking it”, the First Minister claimed as she said the Scottish Government will find a new way to hold a referendum.

The UK Government does not agree with Nicola Sturgeon’s proposal to use the next election as a de facto referendum, Downing Street has said.

Rishi Sunak will “look to” avoid another Scottish independence referendum while he is Prime Minister, Downing Street said.

Asked whether the Prime Minister agreed with the plan, his press secretary told reporters: “I don’t think that is the position of the UK Government.

“The Supreme Court’s decision today has been very clear.”

Announcing the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision, the court’s president Lord Reed said that legislation for a second independence referendum would relate to “reserved matters” and was therefore outside the powers of Holyrood.

He said: “A lawfully-held referendum would have important political consequences relation to the Union and the United Kingdom Parliament.

“Its outcome would possess the authority, in a constitution and political culture founded upon democracy, of a democratic expression of the view of the Scottish electorate.

“It would either strengthen or weaken the democratic legitimacy of the Union and of the United Kingdom Parliament’s sovereignty over Scotland, depending on which view prevailed, and would either support or undermine the democratic credentials of the independence movement.

“It is therefore clear that the proposed bill has more than a loose or consequential connection with the reserved matters of the Union of Scotland and England, and the sovereignty of the United Kingdom Parliament.”

On Wednesday morning, the panel of five justices will delivered their verdict, in the wake of hearing arguments on behalf of both the UK and Scottish governments last month.

The Scottish Government’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether Holyrood has competence to legislate for the vote.

During a two-day hearing in October, Dorothy Bain KC said resolving the legality of the proposed Scottish Independence Referendum Bill is a “critically important question”

