Scottish Greens membership hits highest level for almost a decade

The party now has 8,279 members - the largest number it has had since 2016.

Membership of the Scottish Greens has hit its highest level for almost a decade.

This includes an increase of 800 over the past six months. This puts them ahead of the Scottish Tories, who were on 7,000 in 2024.

MSPs Ross Greer and Gillian Mackay were elected co-leaders of the Scottish Greens earlier this year (Pictures: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The result comes ahead of the Scottish Green Party conference in Edinburgh this weekend.

It is the first conference since MSPs Gillian Mackay and Ross Greer were elected co-leaders in August.

Ms Mackay said: “I am really proud to be the co-leader of a party that is growing in the polls and seeing membership surges all across the country. Our activists and branches are the bedrock of our movement, and I am delighted that so many people are joining and boosting our movement.

“With more supporters, we can take our party to the next level and take on those who are rigging the system against people and planet.

“We have shown the impact Green voices can have. It is Green MSPs and Green members who delivered free bus travel for everyone under 22, removed peak rail fares and scrapped school meal debt. There are fantastic Green councillors in our city chambers and town halls, delivering real grassroots action for their communities.

“This is just the beginning. With more members, we can do even more. There is clearly momentum for change and we are at the forefront of it. For anyone considering it my message is simple, join us.

“Next May Scotland will face a crucial choice. Labour has failed and the SNP refuse to take the urgent action that is needed. Only the Scottish Greens will offer the real change that is needed to cut bills, support families and start to tackle the climate emergency.”

The summer’s party leadership election had a particularly low turnout of only 12.7 per cent.

But Ms Mackay and Mr Greer ousted then co-leader Lorna Slater in the contest.

Patrick Harvie, who had been the party’s co-leader for the best part of two decades, stood down.

The Greens have been polling relatively strongly for next year’s Holyrood election, with surveys varying between five and 10 per cent.

The party only took 1.3 per cent of the constituency vote last time out, but won 8.1 per cent on the list.

This gave them eight MSPs, with Alison Johnstone becoming Presiding Officer.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone | PA

The Scottish Greens have already declared they are hoping to return their first-ever constituency MSP in next year’s Holyrood election. The party is targeting the Glasgow Southside seat held by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is standing down in May.

Local councillor Holly Bruce has been selected as the Greens candidate to try and win the constituency, which Ms Sturgeon has held since 2011.

Mr Harvie recently pointed out Cllr Bruce had “achieved one of the best-ever results for the Greens in Glasgow, winning her council ward on first preferences in 2022”.