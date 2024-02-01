Scottish Government ‘urgently’ searching for missing pandemic minutes
The Scottish Government is "urgently” looking into whether it has any further notes or minutes from key pandemic meetings that it can provide to the UK Covid Inquiry.
Humza Yousaf confirmed the move at First Minister’s Questions (FMQs) in Holyrood.
The inquiry was previously told that meetings of senior ministers outside the Scottish Cabinet – known as the “gold command” – were not minuted.
Giving evidence earlier this week, Kate Forbes, the former finance secretary, said she was “surprised” to learn this.
Jamie Dawson KC, lead counsel to the inquiry, said it had asked the Scottish Government for all its relevant papers and no minutes for gold command were provided.
He said: “It becomes difficult to understand what the ultimate decision-making process was when there is no record of how those decisions were taken.”
During FMQs, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton challenged Mr Yousaf on the failure to minute the gold command meetings, which involved Ms Sturgeon and other senior figures, including Mr Yousaf.
Mr Cole-Hamilton said this was a “secret central committee” which was “in charge, it seems, of everything” during the pandemic.
He demanded the First Minister launch a ministerial code investigation into the lack of gold command record-keeping.
Mr Yousaf responded: “On gold command meeting minutes, which Alex Cole-Hamilton asked me about, the Government is urgently examining and exploring that, and it will hand over to the inquiry any notes that we have on gold command minutes and meetings.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.