UK Covid Inquiry: Alister Jack tells inquiry Nicola Sturgeon 'could cry from one eye if she wanted to'
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said Nicola Sturgeon “could cry from one eye if she wanted to” as he suggested the former first minister used the pandemic to underline the case for Scottish independence.
Appearing before the UK Covid Inquiry in Edinburgh on Thursday, the Secretary of State for Scotland took aim at Ms Sturgeon’s appearance the previous day.
During her testimony, Ms Sturgeon repeatedly fought back tears as she claimed she took accusations she sought a different approach to the virus from the UK government to advance the cause of Scottish independence “very, very seriously”.
Ms Sturgeon said: “People will make their own judgments about me, about my government, about my decisions. But for as long as I live, I will carry the impact of these decisions, I will carry regret at the decisions and judgments I got wrong. But I will always know in my heart, and in my soul, that my instincts and my motivation was nothing other than trying to do the best in the face of this pandemic.”
Mr Jack said on Thursday: “I watched that evidence from yesterday and I didn’t believe it for a minute.
“I think Nicola Sturgeon could cry from one eye if she wanted to.”
He went on to say it was “inevitable there would be tensions” between the Scottish and UK governments given their different political positions on the union.
“The-then first minister saw her job as leader of a nationalist government to break up the UK,” Mr Jack said. “Devolution works very well, but works very well when both governments want to work together.
“But when one government wants to destroy the UK and destroy devolution, then there are tensions. Those tensions existed before the pandemic, during the pandemic and they exist now today.”
Ms Sturgeon was questioned at the inquiry about her government’s decision not to disclose an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Nike conference in Edinburgh in February 2020 to the public – a decision she said she would reverse in hindsight.
On Thursday, Mr Jack said the UK government was also not informed of the outbreak, despite both he and then UK health secretary Matt Hancock having spoken to the-then Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman at the time.
He said Mr Hancock only discovered the outbreak when newspapers had contacted him about the issue.
The inquiry also heard Mr Jack deleted “all” of his WhatsApp messages in November 2021 in an apparent bid to free up space on his phone.
Asked about his own messages at the inquiry, Mr Jack said: “I didn’t delete some of the message – I deleted all of them. I deleted WhatsApps from my mother, my wife, my friends – I mean I just deleted all my WhatsApps – because that created the capacity that allowed my phone to carry on.”
The Scottish Secretary said he previously had a phone with 64 gigabytes of storage, but now has 512GB of capacity on his current device.
“At the time, I didn’t think anything of it,” he said. Mr Jack told the inquiry he did not conduct “government by WhatsApp”, preferring to speak to colleagues on the phone or face to face.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.