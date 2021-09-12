Scottish Government to invest ‘at least’ £3 billion during this parliament to create ‘fairer and greener’ Scotland

Kate Forbes told delegates at SNP conference on Sunday the investment was “vital” to recovering from the pandemic, and that it also allowed Holyrood to do things “differently”.

Speaking on day three of the conference, Scotland’s Finance Secretary also called on the UK government to match the SNP’s £500 million fund for Moray and the North East over the next ten years.

She said: “Conference, how we recover from the pandemic is vital to continuing and improving those strengths and, as we look forward, we see that recovery means that we can, and must, do things differently.

Kate Forbes addressed conference today

“We have an opportunity to deliver a just transition to a new economy as we tackle the climate emergency.

“I want to be clear that, in doing so, we will not abandon our workers and communities in that process.

“Thirty years ago, at a previous industrial crossroads, the Government of the day abandoned workers and forgot about industry.

“You have our commitment, we will not allow history to repeat itself.

“Instead, we have this week announced a skills guarantee for workers in our carbon intensive sectors and we will work with communities to invest £500m over ten years in a Just Transition Fund for the North East and Moray.

“And I challenge the UK Government here and now to match our £500m in Moray and the North East over the next 10 years.”

Confirming an investment of at least £3billion, Ms Forbes claimed it would boost Scotland’s economic recovery.

She said: “I can confirm today that we will invest at least £3 billion over the life of this parliament to deliver a just transition, supporting a green revolution in transport, helping those in fuel poverty and laying the foundations for a fairer, greener Scotland.

“We will invest in innovation, expand opportunities internationally and support businesses to digitise.

“To encourage pioneers and entrepreneurs further, we will deliver a National Challenge competition.

“It will provide funding of up to £50m for a project with the greatest potential to transform Scotland’s economy.”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.