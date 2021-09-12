The First Minister defended the scheme by explaining it was part of a “package” of measures, and not dissimilar to the plans previously considered in England.

Appearing on Trevor Phillips on Sunday on Sky News, Ms Sturgeon also admitted it was unlikely to increase the vaccine uptake.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “People can take on balance views, I think as a part of a package of measures it has a part to play.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted vaccine passports "have a part to play"

"Anybody who thinks there is one single magic wand to this virus probably hasn’t learned enough over the past 18 months and of course any measure we take has upsides and downsides.

"Take lockdown for example it was very effective at significantly constraining transmission of the virus but came with enormous costs in terms of the economy and our overall wellbeing as a society.

"Nothing is straightforward here. This is a very limited scheme.

"Will it reduce the likelihood of people not yet vaccinated to come forward, i'm not sure there is any evidence of that.”

Sajid Javid confirmed on Sunday the UK Government “will not be going ahead” with plans for vaccine passports in order to gain access to nightclubs and other crowded events.

Plans had been announced that members of the public would be required to show proof they have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to gain entry to clubs and other large-scale events in England.

But in a U-turn on Sunday, following a backlash from Tory MPs, the Health Secretary said the idea had been scrapped.

He told The Andrew Marr Show: “I’ve never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do what is just an everyday activity, but we were right to properly look at it.

“We’ve looked at it properly and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports.”