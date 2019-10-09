Scottish Government 'left in the dark' over new Brexit plans

The Scottish Government was left in the dark over new Brexit plans this week, according to Cabinet secretary Mike Russell.

Responding to a question from fellow SNP MSP Annabelle Ewing today, Mr Russell said there had been "no correspondence" between the UK and Scottish governments on the new proposals.

Scotland has been 'left in the dark' over the new Brexit plans, the Scottish Cabinet secretary has said

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the proposals last week, to which EU leaders have already voiced their opposition - primarily due to the future trading relationship between Northern Ireland and the EU.

Mr Russell said: "Whilst EU exit was discussed at the Joint Ministerial Committee on EU Negotiations (JMCEN) in London on 12 September, we received no correspondence from the UK Government on their proposals for a new Brexit agreement ahead of the announcement from the Prime Minister.

"I spoke with the Secretary of State for Exiting the EU shortly after the publication at his request.

"As has been the case throughout these negotiations, the Scottish Government has not been treated as a trusted partner.

Scottish Cabinet secretary Michael Russell

"Indeed we've kept abreast of developments through media reports.

"It's disappointing and frustrating that again devolved administrations have had no meaningful opportunity to influence."

In response to another question from Ms Ewing about the reported interactions between the Prime Minister and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Mr Russell said: "I think there is a general view that whatever is taking place in 10 Downing Street, it is so outside the norms for the Prime Minister, or indeed for any civilised government, that we do wonder what will come next.

"We don't know where the Prime Minister is going, we don't know where this is going, but the damage it is doing is immense."