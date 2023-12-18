Scottish Government accused of ‘blatantly misleading public’ ahead of Budget

The Tories highlighted two claims they said were ‘simply untrue’

The Scottish Government has been accused of “blatantly misleading the public” ahead of the Budget on Tuesday.

The Conservatives have written to John-Paul Marks, the permanent secretary to the Scottish Government, to complain about two claims the party said were “simply untrue”.

The first was a Scottish Government tweet which said it received just £10.8 million in extra funding for NHS Scotland as a result of the Chancellor’s autumn statement.

This refers to the impact of spending decisions on the NHS down south. However, the Tories pointed out SNP ministers have full autonomy over how funds are allocated, and a total of £320 million extra will be available to the Scottish Government next year following the autumn statement.

Elsewhere, the party took aim at Shona Robison, the deputy first minister and finance secretary, over her claim in a media interview that the average Scot pays less tax than they would in England. The median annual salary in Scotland is now £29,675, while anyone earning more than £27,850 pays more income tax than they would south of the border.

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “The SNP – and more especially the Scottish Government – have to stop blatantly misleading the public. As Shona Robison herself admitted just five days ago, it is up to Scottish ministers how they allocate the £545 million in Barnett consequentials – £223m this year and £320m next year – stemming from the Chancellor’s autumn statement.

“This tweet would be dodgy spin coming from the SNP – but for a simply untrue claim to be made on a Scottish Government platform, run by supposedly impartial servants, is simply unacceptable. That is why I have written to the Permanent Secretary."

Liz Smith, the party’s finance spokeswoman, added: “Shona Robison can’t get away with making claims that are demonstrably untrue. The median annual Scottish salary is almost £2000 above the threshold at which Scots workers pay more tax than they would south of the border, so it is factually wrong of the finance secretary to claim the majority of Scots pay less. She needs to correct this inaccurate claim immediately.

“If we’re getting the SNP smoke and mirrors routine ahead of the budget, who knows how much sleight of hand and deception we’ll get in her actual budget statement tomorrow?”