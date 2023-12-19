Scottish Budget Live: Shona Robison to reveal decisions on income tax band and spending cuts
Join The Scotsman's politics team as we bring you updates and breaking news on today's Scottish budget announcement - including anticipated decisions in income tax bands and government spending.
Scottish budget 2023
Robison bites back
The Prime Minister has got “a bit of a cheek” to comment on the Scottish Government’s tax and spending plans, the deputy first minister has said.
Shona Robison, who is also Scotland’s finance secretary, accused Rishi Sunak of “deprioritising” public services south of the border and cutting spending.
It comes after Mr Sunak said it would be “disappointing” to see tax rises in Scotland.
Death and taxes
Political correspondent Rachel Amery has been taking a look at the proposed new income tax band for higher earners.
The STUC has claimed this new income tax could raise around £92 million.
However, the Fraser of Allander Institute has already watered down this claim, saying it will only bring in around £39m.
Five things to look out for
Humza Yousaf is struggling to balance the books in the face of a £1 billion black hole in the Scottish Government’s finances.
The First Minister and his deputy, Shona Robison, have yet to conclude discussions with SNP and Green ministers ahead of the Budget on December 19. Insiders say it is proving difficult to “square the circle” amid a grim financial backdrop.
The Scotsman's political editor, Alistair Grant, has looked at the five key areas Scottish Minsters must consider.
SNP challenged to support farmers
The SNP must ensure farmers north of the border get more financial support, a Treasury minister has said.
Laura Trott urged the Holyrood Government to ensure cash intended for agricultural support is spent for this purpose.
In 2022, the Scottish Government was awarded £33 million following a 2019 UK-wide review into fair allocation of farming support.
But it did not add the funding to its agriculture budget, amid other spending pressures.
The National Farmers Union in Scotland has campaigned for the extra funding to be added to agricultural spending for the 2023/24 budget.
In the House of Commons, Liberal Democrat Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael said the deferral of the spending had led to “frustration felt by many farmers and crofters in Scotland”.
He asked Ms Trott: “What will she do in the future to ensure that where money is given for the express purpose of supporting Scottish agriculture that it is in fact used for that purpose?”
The minister replied: “The SNP Government have yet to clarify when this ring-fenced money will be returned and I hope they will do so this afternoon at the (Scottish) Budget.”
SNP economy spokesman Drew Hendry soon after sought to question the UK Government’s support for farmers in England.
He said: “The UK Government’s attempt to overhaul the EU subsidy scheme have left English farmers 35% to 50% worse off in cash terms than in 2020.
“Given the minister’s remarks that whilst the Scottish Government has sought to protect our farmers’ payments, can she guarantee that the UK Government will not try to undermine their payments and devolution by backdoor use of the Internal Market Act?”
Ms Trott responded: “I note that he didn’t answer my question or indeed the honourable gentleman’s (Mr Carmichael’s) question about when the ring-fenced money is going to be returned.”
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle intervened to say questions are “normally to the minister”.
The Treasury minister continued: “Very good point, but I still maintain that he does need to clarify this.
“Also I would point out that it is obviously up to the Scottish Government if they would like to at any point top-up the amount that goes to Scottish farming and I would encourage them to do so this afternoon at the Budget.”
Row with Westminster
Rishi Sunak has said the Scottish Government shouldn’t be raising taxes during the cost-of-living crisis.
The SNP Government is widely expected to include the introduction of a new income tax band in the budget.
One proposal that Humza Yousaf’s Government is understood to have been looking at is a new rate of tax of 44 per cent for those earning between £75,000 and £125,000.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Scotland is already the highest taxed part of the UK. You’ve just seen a very clear direction of travel set out by the UK Government in the recent Autumn Statement, where we delivered the biggest set of tax cuts for people and businesses in decades, since the 1980s.
Welcome, one and all!
Welcome to The Scotsman's coverage of today's Scottish budget announcement.
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison is due to deliver the budget from 2pm onwards, with key decisions on income tax bands and government spending cuts set to feature prominently.
