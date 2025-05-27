A raft of measures are being looked at to tackle obesity levels.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish council is looking to shrink the size of fish suppers in a bid to tackle rising obesity levels.

Fife Council and NHS Fife are working together on a raft of measures to tackle obesity in the region, including telling takeaways to reduce their portion sizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other plans include “excluding unhealthy food” from being advertised on billboards and to “explore the feasibility of advertising healthy foods”.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see 15 chippies in Edinburgh where you can get a cheap fish supper. Photo: Pixabay | Pixabay

This comes as the Scottish Government looks at proposals to reduce the amount of high salt items on sale, potentially banning buy-one, get-one-free deals on sweets and crisps, and ending meals deals with high-fat products.

Dr Joy Tomlinson, director of public health at NHS Fife, said the health board wanted to “explore” the potential for “place-based approaches to planning and collaborative working to create healthy places and spaces”.

She said: “Evidence from the Scottish burden of disease study shows us that the health of Fife’s population would be improved if everyone were to eat a healthier diet and stay as active as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Portion sizes tend to be bigger, resulting in greater caloric intake when eating out of home compared to eating at home. Takeaways and full-service restaurants have lots of scope for calorie reduction and helping communities achieve a healthy weight."

In a report, Dr Tomlinson said a “lack of confidence and poor cooking skills and lack of food knowledge” was contributing to “lower fruit and vegetable intake and higher intake of high fat, high sugar foods and processed foods by people in Fife”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Improved access to affordable healthy food is crucial to making improvements in what people eat.”