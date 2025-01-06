Scottish Labour could rein in the use of benefits to tackle child poverty, Anas Sarwar has suggested

Anas Sarwar will use 2025 to set out his party’s “new direction” for Scotland amid a suggestion Labour would move away from a focus on benefits to end child poverty if he becomes the next first minister.

Mr Sarwar used his first keynote speech of the year, delivered at Glasgow University on Monday, to accuse SNP ministers of having “broken their promises to the Scottish people” and “blown their chance to deliver”.

Reform of public sector services is set to be a key part of Mr Sarwar’s pitch to voters in the 2026 Holyrood election, but he failed to set out how that ambitious programme would be paid for when pressed by The Scotsman.

Mr Sarwar said that he would reveal his plans “in much, much more detail” as “we get closer to the election”.

The Scottish Labour leader insisted “it is clear that Scotland needs a new direction”, stressing voters in 2026 will face a choice over whether “we continue with the managed decline under the SNP or do we change direction”.

Mr Sarwar said “our country is not delivering what hard-working tax-paying Scots deserve”, claiming that “Scotland 2025 is a nation where the SNP has weakened every institution”.

He added: “In short, our country is stuck. Stuck in a rut where Scots have to wait too long for healthcare, feel insecure both economically and often in their communities, and fear for the future opportunities of their children.”

Mr Sarwar said “it is clear to see that this SNP is not the party that it was, that it has lost its way, has run of steam and run out of ideas, is now incompetent in government and is bad with your money”.

Pressed about a previous ambition from Scottish Labour to hike the Scottish child payment to £40 a week, with analysis showing it could lift 20,000 children out of poverty, Mr Sarwar suggested he would “look at the reality of where we are in our economics”, meaning it would need to be reassessed.

With the Scottish Government’s spending on social security set to approach £7 billion in next year’s Budget, around 14 per cent of the total revenue spending, Mr Sarwar has suggested that under his leadership, the spending could be reined in.

He said “the SNP wants to pretend that one single benefit or payment has the answer”, but starkly added: “The uncomfortable fact is that we can’t end poverty with welfare alone.”

Mr Sarwar said: “To end poverty we need to get our economy moving, our public services working and create more decent, well-paid jobs.

“The frustration that I’m expressing today, and I think many people across the country will feel, is that we have this pretense in Scotland that somehow welfare is the only route out of poverty.

“The harsh reality is that there is a multidisciplinary approach required if we are to end child poverty.”

The Scottish Labour leader said “having higher and higher welfare payments” whilst taking funding out of frontline education, NHS and housing services, would “undermine the very fight you claim to be fighting for”.