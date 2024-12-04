Good afternoon!

As always with the Scottish Budget, it’s set to be a busy day at Holyrood, with implications of the decisions announced this afternoon to spread far beyond the four walls of the Scottish Parliament.

There’s been plenty of back and forth in the build-up to today over funding. The UK government argues it has given SNP ministers north of the Border plenty to work with. There has been £300 million committed to Scotland to cover the rise in National Insurance contributions. Chancellor Rachel Reeves also outlined last month the Scottish Government would be receiving both £1.5 billion for 2024/25 and a further £3.4 billion for 2025/26 in Barnett consequentials.

This is effectively money the Scottish Government can choose how to use on its own terms. However, Finance Secretary Shona Robison has been quick to claim it is nowhere near enough. She has argued the UK government’s £300m increase is "simply not good enough" and will not cover the planned rise in employer National Insurance contributions. Ms Robison has said more than £500m would be needed to cover the staff costs of those directly employed by in the public sector, and this would rise to £750m when indirect employees such as those in childcare, colleges or social care were taken into account.