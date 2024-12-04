When will the Scottish Budget be announced and how can I watch the statement? TV and live stream details
Shona Robison is due to unveil the Scottish Budget for 2025/26 on Wednesday afternoon.
Very little has been announced ahead of the Budget statement, although First Minister John Swinney says the NHS and tackling child poverty will be prioritised.
So when will the Budget statement be, and how can the public watch it?
When is the Scottish Budget statement?
Ms Robison, the finance secretary, will deliver her Budget statement at 2.50pm on Wednesday afternoon in the Scottish Parliament.
Her speech is likely to take around half an hour, and each of the opposition party leaders will be able to give a statement in response.
How can I watch the Scottish Budget statement?
The easiest way to watch it is on Scottish Parliament TV, where the statement will be livestreamed, including a version in British Sign Language.
The Scotsman will also be live blogging the Budget statement all afternoon - keep an eye on The Scotsman’s politics homepage for details on how to follow along live.
Will the Scottish Budget be agreed today?
No - the Budget itself will not actually be finalised and agreed upon until the new year.
Holyrood’s finance and public administration committee will discuss the Budget statement on December 10, December 17, January 7 and January 14, and will finalise a report on the Budget on January 28.
Ms Robison will bring forward her Budget Bill to Parliament on December 18 and it will be officially published the following day. She will then lead a stage one debate on the budget Bill on February 4 and the finance committee will have stage two discussions on February 18.
The stage three debate, where the Budget will ultimately be agreed upon or not, will not take place until February 25.
How will the Scottish Budget be passed?
It is a tricky one for the SNP, as they are now a minority government in Holyrood.
This means they need to rely on support from another party to get their Budget passed, most likely either the Lib Dems or the Greens.
If the Budget cannot be agreed, it will trigger a Scottish election.
The larger political parties - and in particular the SNP - are expected to want to avoid this at all costs.
However, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he would “relish an election” if the Budget talks crumble - despite polling showing he would now fall short of becoming first minister.
