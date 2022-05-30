ScotRail timetable change: Train announcement for Scotland v Ukraine World Cup qualifier described as 'farce' as fans set to be left stranded

Around 60,000 fans will descend on Hampden on Wednesday when Scotland faces Ukraine in a crucial World Cup play-off, but many will be unable to watch the game in the stadium and also catch the final train home.

Critics have labelled the situation a “farce” and a “slap in the face” to Tartan Army fans.

It comes after ScotRail announced a temporary timetable last week, cancelling 700 services and resulting in last trains across the country being brought forward.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth told MSPs in Holyrood last week that she had been provided with reassurances and plans were in place for the match, which kicks off at 7:45pm.

ScotRail have now announced additional trains between Glasgow and Mount Florida for Wednesday, but the last train to Edinburgh will leave at 10:15pm, too early for the majority of fans attempting to return home to the capital after the final whistle.

The last train to Aberdeen and Dundee leaves Glasgow at 7:45pm, with those hoping to travel to Perth, Dumfries or Inverness all required to leave before kick-off to make it home on the rail network.

Scottish Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson said the lack of services after the game was a “real slap in the face for thousands of Tartan Army fans heading for Scotland’s biggest game in over two decades on Wednesday night”.

“The Scottish Conservatives first raised the growing concern over a lack of services for this big match ten days ago, but SNP ministers have badly let the Tartan Army down with their inaction,” he said.

Scottish Labour’s transport spokesperson Neil Bibby labelled the situation a “farce”.

He said: “Thousands of Scotland supporters risk being marooned in Glasgow due to the failings of the SNP-run ScotRail.

"The eyes of the world will be on Scotland during this game. It cannot be just another SNP debacle."

Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said the situation facing football fans made him concerned about the potential impact on the Edinburgh Festival.

He said: "For a match like Scotland versus Ukraine, you would normally expect extra trains to be running, not fewer.

"There's no chance thousands of fans will be able to get from Hampden Park to Queen Street station in time for the last train. That means thousands more cars on the road or fans forced to fork out for expensive taxis and hotels.”

The newly-nationalised rail operator has been hit by a pay dispute with train drivers union Aslef, which has meant staff have refused to work on their off days.

A pay deal, which would increase wages by 4.2 per cent, will be put to members by the operator in hopes of ending the dispute.

Phil Campbell, the head of customer operations at ScotRail, urged supporters going to the game to plan their journeys ahead of time.

“The temporary timetable will still be in place, so it is important that fans plan ahead to make sure they are aware of their options for both getting into the city, and for completing their journey home,” he said.

A win on Wednesday would see Steve Clarke’s team advance to the World Cup qualifier play-off final against Wales, just one step away from booking their place to Qatar later this year.

