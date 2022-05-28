An ongoing pay dispute has caused cancellations across the country, disrupting plans and impacting businesses through out the week.

In an online statement, ScotRail has now warned that: “Unfortunately, it hasn’t been possible to implement a temporary timetable for tomorrow/today.

"That means the normal Sunday timetable will be in operation and there will be cancellations as a result.

“The complexities of pulling together such widespread changes to timetables means it's not possible to do it in such a short space of time.

"We apologise to customers and advise them to check their journeys on our website and app before travelling.”

Those hoping to hit the town on Saturday night will be facing an expensive cab home as trains back from Glasgow depart just before 8 pm.

Cambuslang, in South Lanarkshire, will have the last service departing at 7.45pm from Glasgow Central, while many travellers who depend on the service to get to Queens Park and South Florida will need to get on the train at 7.35pm.

ScotRail delays: More cancellations and no temporary timetable for weekend as travel chaos continues in Scotland

Major events in Glasgow this weekend include the Contemporary Art Fair, an Alice Cooper concert at the Hydro, and a BMX event.

ScotRail says the temporary but indefinite timetable has come as a result of the drivers' pay dispute which has meant some refusing to take up the option of working rest days and Sundays, crucial to keep trains running in Scotland.

While the ScotRail offer has been made, it will not yet bring an end to disruption to rail services this weekend.

On Friday, the company’s bosses warned passengers that the temporary timetable could stay in place for up to 10 days if drivers accept an improved pay deal.

ScotRail service delivery director David Simpson told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland: "What we are trying to do is reach a solution that gets the trains back to normal, restores the timetables, allows ScotRail and the railway to support other keyworkers, other parts of the

economy, by running a full timetable as reliably and efficiently as possible over the coming weeks and months."

Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Alex Cole Hamilton warned that event organisers could steer clear of Scotland due to the uncertainty on the country’s railways.

He commented before the weekend: "Scotland's reputation as a host of major events is being trashed under the wheels of SNP incompetence. If this rail ​chaos goes on, organisers will think twice before planning to host events here. Ministers need to make a deal happen.

"Saturday's timetable is a nightmare for anyone trying to get home from Scotland's cities. Gig and theatre goers face having to take the car or end up out of pocket for taxis or hotels.

"Meanwhile runners and fans attending Sunday's Edinburgh marathon still don't have a timetable at all. It's farcical that they still don't know when trains will actually be running.