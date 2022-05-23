Scotland's most senior civil servant commits to 'robust systems' over Government record keeping

It comes after John-Paul Marks, who took up the role of Permanent Secretary at the start of this year, gave evidence on the failure to document a key decision over the awarding of a £97 million ferry contract before the committee on May 3.

In his letter, Mr Marks assured the committee he would ensure “robust systems and processes” were in place for the recording and managing of information.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John-Paul Marks, the new permanent secretary, while giving evidence to the Scottish Parliament. Picture: Scottish Parliament

“Recording ministerial decisions is a vital part of the role of civil servants,” he wrote.

“I am clear that, although there is no overarching statutory duty to record all decisions in a particular way, such decisions should be documented effectively as part of the official record and be suitably accessible.”

It emerged last month that a key piece of documentation on the awarding of the ferry contract to Ferguson Marine, which could now cost as much as £250m, could not be located.

The missing document saw criticism levelled at the Scottish Government over its record-keeping practices, after an investigation by civil servants failed to find the note in question.

Earlier this month, transport minister Jenny Gilruth told MSPs the document – an email response to Cmal approving the contract for the shipyard in Port Glasgow – had been located.

The Permanent Secretary said that although “foundations are in place” for delivering an effective system, there was still more to do, “not least in the context of the continued growth of digital information and data”.

Such steps taken include the development of an updated Information Management Strategy for the Scottish Government, which sets out best practice for handling information, as well as the introduction of new eDiscovery Solution technology, which allows for more reliable searching.

Mr Marks said reviews had also been completed on all training, guidance and policies related to information management.

He said: “I expect, and will demand of my teams, a rigorous approach to recording official advice and Government decisions, underpinned by reliable search and retrieval technology to ensure accountability and transparency.”