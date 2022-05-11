SNP ministers say 'missing' ferries fiasco document has been found

Derek Mackay and Nicola Sturgeon, pictured before the former resigned in disgrace in 2020.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said the newly-unearthed email shows “the decision was rightly and properly taken by then transport minister Derek Mackay”.

She made the announcement at the start of a Holyrood debate on the ferries fiasco, sparking fury from opposition MSPs, who had not seen a copy of the document.

It comes amid an ongoing row over the construction of two vessels, the Glen Sannox and the as-yet-unnamed hull 802, which are at least £150 million over budget and five years late.

A recent report from Audit Scotland found there was “insufficient documentary evidence” to explain why the contract to build the ferries was given to the Ferguson shipyard in Port Glasgow without a full refund guarantee.

Documents released by the Scottish Government include an email sent on October 9, 2015, by Mr Mackay’s private secretary.

It reads: “The minister is content with the proposals and would like to be moved on as quickly as possible please.”

However, another email sent later that same day shows Deputy First Minister John Swinney was also involved in the decision.

An official wrote: “Just finished my call with DFM. He now understands the background and that Mr McKay [sic] has cleared the proposal. So the way is clear to award.”

In a statement, Ms Gilruth said: “The email makes clear who approved the decision to award the contract to build vessels 801 and 802 to Ferguson’s shipyard.

“It shows that the decision was rightly and properly taken by then transport minister Derek Mackay.

“We said we would continue to look for the document and that is exactly what we have done.

"It was found because a copy of an email chain had been retained by someone in Scottish Government Finance because the then Finance Secretary was briefed on the decision.

"By chance, a copy of that email chain – between two officials who left the government some years ago – includes the email from the transport minister’s private office and was located in someone’s electronic files.”

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “I hate to break it to Jenny Gilruth but the ‘missing document’ she claims to have discovered is nothing of the sort.

“We already know ministerial approval was given to award the contract to Ferguson Marine.

"We can gather that from the fact that the yard is – very slowly and very expensively – building the two vessels.

“The missing document we and the Scottish public are seeking is one that tells us why the SNP awarded it to Ferguson, given they were expressly advised not to.

“Simply revealing another email in support of the SNP’s desperate ‘Operation Blame Derek Mackay’ is not going to cut it.

“However much Jenny Gilruth pleads with us, we won’t ‘give up’ on this until SNP ministers answer a simple question: Why?”

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesman Willie Rennie said: "It's difficult to believe that the SNP happened to find this apparently critical document just before the debate on ferries. The document makes matters worse as it still doesn't explain why the decision was made to ignore CMAL.

"The transport minister's claim that it was only Derek McKay that signed off the contract has almost immediately been undermined by another document that revealed that it was the Deputy First Minister that signed off the contract.