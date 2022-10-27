It comes after the Scottish Government confirmed it had committed around £115 million of funding to ferry procurement body CMAL for new vessels. They will built to the same specification as new ferries for Islay in a bid to significantly accelerate the delivery of replacement ships across the network.

Ferguson’s is at the centre of controversy over the construction of two new ferries, which are six years late and are around three times over budget. The contract to build the Glen Sannox and unnamed hull 802 were awarded in 2015 to Ferguson Marine when it was privately owned. However, their construction has been marred by controversy and delays, with accusations the contract was rigged to favour the yard. The yard was later nationalised after it collapsed in 2019.

SNP politicians have been dogged by accusations of mismanagement and a failure to tackle the aging ferry fleet, with transport minister Jenny Gilruth likely to announce major restructuring of the agencies dedicated to delivering lifeline services for islanders in coming months.

Despite the two ferries, also for the Clyde and Hebrides network, being further delayed earlier this year by Ferguson Marine, the yard said it would not rule out bidding for the new ferries, which are intended to serve the same network. A spokesperson for Ferguson Marine said the firm would “consider whether to bid” when the procurement process for the new ferries opens, but said it had a preference for winning contracts for smaller vessels planned by CMAL.

A spokesperson for Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) said: “We will review the requirements when the procurement process goes live and consider whether to bid. Our preferred option is to secure an order for the small vessels that CMAL is planning. The shipyard has successfully built three small hybrid vessels for CMAL – MV Lochinvar, MV Hallaig and MV Catriona – and we believe we are well-positioned to build the new fleet of small vessels.”

It comes as Alex Salmond’s Alba party demanded the work for the new ferries goes to a Scottish shipyard. Mr Salmond was central to saving Fergusons in 2014, helping to spark the takeover by millionaire businessman Jim McColl during the first independence referendum.

The party’s general secretary Chris McEleny, who previously sat on Inverclyde Council before losing his seat in the elections this year, said it would be an “absurdity” if the work went abroad. “It was a slap in the face to Scottish shipbuilding when CMAL were allowed to award lucrative work to build new Scottish ferries to a shipyard in Turkey,” he said.

One of two Caledonian Macbrayne ferries being built in the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde.

“The Scottish Government own ferries, they operate ferries and run a shipyard that builds ferries. It’s therefore an absurdity that they would then consider giving lucrative contracts to build our ferries to yards overseas."

Mr McEleny added: “Communities like Inverclyde are crying out for good quality jobs. The replacement of Scotland’s ageing ferry fleet could herald in the re-industrialisation of the entire lower Clyde. The Scottish Government must finally step up and opt for a direct award policy to ensure that Scottish ferries are built in Scotland.”

