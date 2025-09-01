Sandie Peggie tribunal RECAP: NHS Fife hearing involving Dr Beth Upton restarts with latest updates
The tribunal involving a female nurse and transgender doctor sharing a changing room at an NHS Fife hospital is resuming after a month-long break.
Ms Peggie is suing trans doctor Beth Upton and the health board for sexual harassment over the latter’s use of the female changing rooms at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
This comes after Ms Peggie was suspended for bullying and harassment after an incident between the pair in the changing rooms on Christmas Eve in 2023.
Closing submissions will be heard in Dundee on Monday and Tuesday from Ms Peggie and Dr Upton’s legal teams. The tribunal heard from all its witnesses before it was adjourned at the end of July.
Sandie Peggie tribunal resumes LIVE
- Nurse Sandie Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife after she complained about having to share a changing room with trans doctor Beth Upton.
- Ms Peggie is now suing NHS Fife over the row.
- A judgment could take some time as a three-person panel considers a ruling.
Welcome back as the tribunal case involving Sandie Peggie resumes
It’s been a month since the tribunal last convened, so here’s a recap of events that led us to this point.
A tribunal involving Sandie Peggie, a female nurse, and transgender doctor Beth Upton sharing a changing room at an NHS Fife hospital is to resume after a month-long break.
Closing submissions will be heard in Dundee on Monday and Tuesday from Sandie Peggie and Dr Beth Upton’s legal teams.
The tribunal heard from all its witnesses before it was adjourned at the end of July.
Ms Peggie, a nurse, was suspended by NHS Fife after she complained about having to share a changing room with Dr Upton, a trans medic, at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, on Christmas Eve 2023.
She was placed on special leave after Dr Upton made an allegation of bullying and harassment, and cited concerns about patient care.
Ms Peggie has lodged a claim against NHS Fife and Dr Upton, citing the Equality Act 2010, including sexual harassment, harassment related to a protected belief, indirect discrimination, and victimisation.
Neither Ms Peggie nor Dr Upton are expected to be recalled at the tribunal this week.
A judgment could take some time as a three-person panel considers a ruling.
So how much has the tribunal hearing cost to date?
The tribunal has already cost NHS Fife nearly £220,500 since it began earlier this year.
And a source told The Scotsman last month the total bill could amount to £700,000 - and likely even more, as that sum would exclude any remedy made in Ms Peggie’s favour should the health board lose its case.
What has NHS Fife been told to do so far?
Last month, NHS Fife was told by the UK’s equality watchdog to “progress corrective actions without delay” regarding single-sex spaces after the health board admitted it failed to carry out an equality impact assessment previously.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) wrote to NHS Fife regarding access to single-sex facilities for staff on February 21 after the tribunal was adjourned.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, chairwoman of the EHRC, said NHS Fife previously admitted no equality impact assessment had been carried out and one is now expected around September 30, having been commissioned retrospectively.
On June 10, the commission held a meeting to reiterate the Scottish Government has a duty to ensure public bodies comply after the UK Supreme Court ruling in April that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.
Sandie Peggie's legal team seeks to publish written submissions
Naomi Cunningham, the barrister acting for Sandie Peggie, tells the tribunal she is minded to release Ms Peggie’s written submissions to the media and others. She said no order has been made to prohibit this, and there is no reasonable basis for such an order to be made.
However, Jane Russell KC, who is acting for Dr Beth Upton and NHS Fife, said documents should be redacted to remove references to Upton’s “deadname” (this refers to Dr Upton’s birth name). She wants this redacted. She said deadnaming is “deeply delegitimising”.
Tribunal breaks to consider 'deadname' issue
The tribunal is now taking a short break to discuss whether Dr Upton’s ‘deadname’ should be redacted from the written submissions when they are published.
Naomi Cunningham, who is acting for Ms Peggie, argues Dr Upton’s deadname is already “out there”, and the tribunal should not make futile orders.
Dr Upton's birth name to be redacted
The tribunal has agreed to redact Dr Upton’s birth name.
Naomi Cunningham said redactions can be carried out quickly.
Judge: Deliberations cannot begin until October 14
Employment judge Sandy Kemp has told the tribunal deliberations cannot begin until October 14. They will last for around four days.
Closing submissions begin
The closing submissions have now begun, starting with Naomi Cunningham, who is acting for Ms Peggie.
Naomi Cunningham: Trans women must be excluded from women-only spaces
Naomi Cunningham is raising the recent landmark Supreme Court case, which ruled a woman is defined by biological sex under equality laws.
She submits the tribunal has no choice but to accept “that there are indeed very serious and significant limits to the extent to which a trans identifying man” can expect to live fully as a woman.
In particular, such an individual must be excluded from any women-only spaces.
Naomi Cunningham: Dr Beth Upton does not have a GRC
Naomi Cunningham is currently dealing with different aspects of the arguments put forward by Jane Russell KC, who is acting for Dr Beth Upton and NHS Fife.
She said Dr Beth Upton does not have a gender recognition certificate (GRC), which is relevant to some of those arguments.
Naomi Cunningham: Men who say they are women are still men
Naomi Cunningham tells the tribunal trans-identifying men are men.
“Men who say they are women are still men,” she says.
Ms Cunningham says it has been “made taboo” to say that trans-identifying men are men.
“It has been turned into something that places you beyond the bounds of polite society,” she adds.
This has an effect, she argues.
It makes it difficult to “hang on to the reality that trans women are men, but that reality is enshrined in law”.
Tribunal takes short break
The tribunal is now taking a short, five-minute break.
Naomi Cunningham: It should not be necessary to spell such obvious truths out
Naomi Cunningham tells the tribunal sex is a well-understood binary.
“Any normally developing child over the age of about five knows that to make a baby you need a mummy and a daddy, the mummy being a woman and the daddy being a man, and that those are different kinds of bodies that do different things in relation to baby-making,” she says.
“It really shouldn’t be necessary to spell such obvious truths out.”
Naomi Cunningham: NHS Fife has subjected Sandie Peggie to a 'full-blown witch hunt'
Naomi Cunningham, who is representing Ms Peggie, has accused NHS Fife of subjecting the nurse to a “full-blown witch hunt to punish her for standing up for her right not to undress in front of a male colleague”.
She said the health board then attempted a “shockingly spiteful public character assassination of [Ms Peggie]”, as well as trying to “drive a wedge between her and her lesbian daughter”.
Ms Cunningham added: “It has subjected her to a protracted investigation of obviously false allegations of potentially career-ending gravity.
“It has attacked the integrity of her legal team. It has defied tribunal orders. It has told countless lies.”
Tribunal breaks for lunch
The tribunal is now taking a break for lunch. It will resume at 12.30pm.
Tribunal returns from break
We’re back from lunch.
Naomi Cunningham, who is representing Ms Peggie, is continuing with her closing submission.
Supreme Court ruling: a reminder
There have been a lot of references to the landmark Supreme Court ruling earlier this year.
Just in case a reminder is helpful, judges on the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in April that a woman is defined by biological sex under equality laws.
It followed a long-running legal case brought by the campaign group For Women Scotland against the Scottish Government.
