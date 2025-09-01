The barrister for nurse Sandie Peggie is set to outline the summing-up submission for their client as the tribunal hearing involving NHS Fife resumes today.

The tribunal involving a female nurse and transgender doctor sharing a changing room at an NHS Fife hospital is resuming after a month-long break.

Ms Peggie is suing trans doctor Beth Upton and the health board for sexual harassment over the latter’s use of the female changing rooms at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

This comes after Ms Peggie was suspended for bullying and harassment after an incident between the pair in the changing rooms on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Closing submissions will be heard in Dundee on Monday and Tuesday from Ms Peggie and Dr Upton’s legal teams. The tribunal heard from all its witnesses before it was adjourned at the end of July.