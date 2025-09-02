Sandie Peggie tribunal RECAP: NHS Fife accused of 'delusion' as hearing involving Dr Beth Upton resumes
The tribunal hearing involving nurse Sandie Peggie will resume for a second day on Tuesday after a health board was accused of being in the “grip of a delusion” when it took action against the employee.
Ms Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife after complaining about having to share a changing room with Dr Beth Upton at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on Christmas Eve 2023.
She was placed on special leave after Dr Upton made an allegation of bullying and harassment, and cited concerns about patient care.
Ms Peggie has lodged a claim against NHS Fife and Dr Upton, citing the Equality Act 2010, including sexual harassment, harassment related to a protected belief, indirect discrimination, and victimisation.
The tribunal, which is taking place in Dundee, is hearing closing submissions, having heard from all its witnesses before it was adjourned at the end of July.
In her closing submission on Monday, Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham told the tribunal that NHS Fife had “taken on gender identify belief as its institutional position”, and that it had subjected the nurse to a “heresy hunt” when she challenged this.
Sandie Peggie tribunal LIVE day two
Key Events
- Closing submissions continue on day two of the resumption of the tribunal hearing involving nurse Sandie Peggie.
- NHS Fife has been accused of being in the “grip of a delusion” when it took action against Ms Peggie, who complained about sharing a changing room with a trans medic.
- Dr Beth Upton's lawyer Jane Russell KC is due to continue her closing submission today.
Welcome back to day two
Firstly, a recap on the closing submissions given yesterday.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham told the tribunal that NHS Fife had “taken on gender identify belief as its institutional position”, and that it had subjected the nurse to a “heresy hunt” when she challenged this.
“NHS Fife has subjected a nurse of 30 years’ unblemished service to a full-blown witch hunt to punish her for standing up for her right not to undress in front of a male colleague,” she told the tribunal.
These included, she said, the health board subjecting Ms Peggie to a “character assassination” and “groundless smears”, and seeking to “drive a wedge between her and her lesbian daughter”.
“What explains all of these things is that the organisation is in the grip of a delusion”, Ms Cunningham said.
She added: “It can only be maintained, in effect, with bullying. Reason doesn’t work. You can’t support a delusional belief with reasoned argument.”
She said this “delusion” was not restricted to NHS Fife, but that there were “any number of similar policies in both the public and private sector” based on the mistaken assumption that gender self-identification was the law.
She also told the tribunal that trans women should be excluded from women-only spaces as they’re “still men” both legally and factually.
So what is taking place today?
As Catriona Stewart confirms live from Dundee, today we will hear from Dr Beth Upton’s lawyer Jane Russell KC, who continues her closing submissions.
Then there will be a break, and then they will discuss an amendment and the judge will make a decision on the amendment.
Sandie Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham has asked for a reply to Ms Russell's submissions. But Judge Kemp is saying Ms Cunningham will not get a reply - "that's not the way we do things".
Final day of hearings underway
That’s the final day of hearings now underway.
Jane Russell KC, who is representing Dr Beth Upton and NHS Fife, is continuing with her closing submission.
The wait for a verdict
Again, this was covered in Catriona Stewart’s main news write from day one of the tribunal resumption, but the hearing panel will not meet until October 14 to consider their judgment, in the wake of closing submissions.
It is likely to mean a wait of months under we hear a verdict in this case.
Jane Russell KC: Confrontation 'born out of anger, not fear'
Jane Russell KC, who is representing Dr Beth Upton and NHS Fife, said Ms Peggie’s decision to confront Dr Upton in the female changing room was “born out of anger, not fear”.
She said the comments Ms Peggie made to Dr Upton were “objectionable”, and particularly highlighted a comment about men in women’s prisons.
Jane Russell KC: No evidence trans women being in female changing rooms harms women
Jane Russell KC rejects the idea Ms Peggie was the victim of harassment or victimisation.
She accuses Ms Peggie of completely ignoring the protected characteristic of gender reassignment.
Ms Russell said there is no evidence that trans women being in female changing rooms harms women.
Jane Russell KC: Sandie Peggie held 'strong and intolerant' views towards minorities
Jane Russell KC is now addressing what she calls “the contrasting characters” of Ms Peggie and Dr Upton.
She said Ms Peggie held “strong and intolerant” views towards ethnic minorities, gay people and trans people.
Ms Peggie felt “strong dislike” and “disgust” towards Dr Upton, referring to her as “it” and a “weirdo”, Ms Russell tells the tribunal.
The lawyer also referenced other “offensive” comments made by Ms Peggie, including “highly offensive jokes about the Pakistani flood victims”.
Ms Russell said the nurse’s views “bled into the workplace”.
She said there is a “stark contrast” with Dr Upton’s character, with not one witness having a bad thing to say about the doctor.
“It is clear that Dr Upton was universally praised,” said Ms Russell.
Jane Russell KC: Kindness, thoughtfulness and respect are central to the NHS
Jane Russell KC said kindness, thoughtfulness and respect are central to the NHS.
She said we should be able to expect that our nurses demonstrate this.
She said Ms Peggie’s behaviour “ought not to deserve” protection under equality law.
The lawyer said the nurse’s conduct was aggressive and confrontational, and her comments went “far too far and are not worthy of the protection of the Equality Act”.
She invited the tribunal to dismiss Ms Peggie’s case.
The tribunal is now taking a short break.
Jane Russell KC: Sandie Peggie manifested gender-critical belief in 'objectionable manner'
We’re back from a short break.
Jane Russell KC is addressing an amendment application.
She said Ms Peggie manifested her gender-critical belief in an “objectionable manner”.
Naomi Cunningham: Amendment application 'incomprehensible'
Naomi Cunningham, who is representing Ms Peggie, is questioning the aforementioned amendment application about the nurse manifesting her gender-critical belief in an “objectionable manner”.
Ms Cunningham said it is “incomprehensible” that this application is being made at this late stage.
Naomi Cunningham: 'Serious worry' about manner in which amendment application has been made
Naomi Cunningham said there is a “serious worry” in relation to the manner in which the amendment application has been made.
She said it has been made without any explanation for the delay.
“It comes without any candid explanation for the delay, or any apology,” Ms Cunningham said.
Why is this amendment row important?
Naomi Cunningham is essentially arguing that evidence was not led by Ms Peggie that addressed this exact issue.
She said Ms Peggie’s case will be prejudiced if the amendment is permitted and she is not recalled to give further evidence.
This is because the nurse has not had a “proper and fair opportunity” to deal with the allegations, Ms Cunningham said.
Naomi Cunningham: Timing of amendment application 'deplorable'
Naomi Cunningham said the impact on Ms Peggie of having to be recalled “can be expected to be severe”.
She said the tribunal should not be in this position.
Ms Cunningham said the amendment application should fail. She said the timing was “deplorable”.
Tribunal breaks to consider amendment application
The tribunal is now taking a break to discuss this matter.
To recap, Jane Russell KC said this is a “Higgs-type case”, referring to a recent Court of Appeal decision.
This held that while dismissal of an employee because they have expressed a protected belief constitutes discrimination, an employee can be dismissed if this belief was expressed in an objectionable manner.
The amendment application argues Ms Peggie manifested her gender-critical belief in an “objectionable manner”.
However, the nurse’s legal team have raised concerns that this application has been made at a late stage.
Naomi Cunningham, who is representing Ms Peggie, said the nurse’s case will be prejudiced if the amendment is permitted and she is not recalled to give further evidence.
This is because Ms Peggie has not had a “proper and fair opportunity” to deal with the allegations, Ms Cunningham said.
Legal expert Michael Foran explains
Employment judge Sandy Kemp says the tribunal will consider the matter
Employment judge Sandy Kemp has effectively said the tribunal will consider this matter, and it is not in a position to reach an immediate decision.
However, the tribunal will otherwise push ahead as planned.
