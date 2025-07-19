Sandie Peggie: Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay demands NHS Fife board resign over 'dire' handling of case
Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay has called for NHS Fife’s Chief Executive Carol Potter and her board resign over their “dire” handling of the Sandie Peggie case.
His intervention comes after the health board “dragged” Peggie through a traumatic disciplinary hearing and put out a “shocking” statement on Friday that attacked the nurse and the groups that supported her.
Peggie was suspended from her job in 2024 after she complained about having to share a changing room with transgender medic Dr Beth Upton.
She was later placed on special leave after a complaint of bullying and harassment by Dr Upton, but was cleared by an NHS Fife investigation earlier this week.
The suspension led to an employment tribunal this year, in which Ms Peggie launched a claim against Dr Upton and NHS Fife, citing the Equality Act 2010, including sexual harassment, harassment related to a protected belief, indirect discrimination and victimisation.
Findlay said that in their “zeal” to embrace the SNP’s “bonkers belief” in gender ideology, they were willing to waste hundreds of thousands destroying the career of a hardworking nurse.
He added that if senior figures refuse to go they should be sacked.
Findlay MSP said: “This ongoing slow-motion car crash from NHS Fife confirms that Carol Potter and her entire board can no longer remain in post.
“In their zeal to embrace the SNP's bonkers belief in gender ideology, they were willing to destroy the career of a nurse and waste huge sums of taxpayers' money.
“But instead of taking any responsibility for their own conduct, they’ve now resorted to smearing Sandie Peggie and the campaigners who have stood with her.
“John Swinney, Neil Grey and their SNP colleagues appear to be the only people left in Scotland who think this is okay.
“If the NHS Fife board won’t do the right thing and quit, then they should be sacked.”
