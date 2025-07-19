Russell Findlay demands resignations over NHS Fife scandal

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay has called for NHS Fife’s Chief Executive Carol Potter and her board resign over their “dire” handling of the Sandie Peggie case.

His intervention comes after the health board “dragged” Peggie through a traumatic disciplinary hearing and put out a “shocking” statement on Friday that attacked the nurse and the groups that supported her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandie Peggie arrives for her tribunal hearing in Dundee (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

Peggie was suspended from her job in 2024 after she complained about having to share a changing room with transgender medic Dr Beth Upton.

She was later placed on special leave after a complaint of bullying and harassment by Dr Upton, but was cleared by an NHS Fife investigation earlier this week.

The suspension led to an employment tribunal this year, in which Ms Peggie launched a claim against Dr Upton and NHS Fife, citing the Equality Act 2010, including sexual harassment, harassment related to a protected belief, indirect discrimination and victimisation.

Findlay said that in their “zeal” to embrace the SNP’s “bonkers belief” in gender ideology, they were willing to waste hundreds of thousands destroying the career of a hardworking nurse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that if senior figures refuse to go they should be sacked.

Findlay MSP said: “This ongoing slow-motion car crash from NHS Fife confirms that Carol Potter and her entire board can no longer remain in post.

“In their zeal to embrace the SNP's bonkers belief in gender ideology, they were willing to destroy the career of a nurse and waste huge sums of taxpayers' money.

“But instead of taking any responsibility for their own conduct, they’ve now resorted to smearing Sandie Peggie and the campaigners who have stood with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“John Swinney, Neil Grey and their SNP colleagues appear to be the only people left in Scotland who think this is okay.