Sajid Javid joins Tories leadership race to replace Theresa May

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed that he will formally enter the Conservative leadership race.

The home secretary has officially launched his bid to be the next Tory leader.

He tweeted: "I'm standing to be the next leader of Conservatives & Prime Minister of our great country.

"We need to restore trust, bring unity and create new opportunities across the UK. First and foremost, we must deliver Brexit.

"Join @TeamSaj to help me do just that #TeamSaj"

His nomination brings the number of contenders to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister to nine.

Leadership hopeful and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson is viewed as the frontrunner, but he has plenty of competition from fellow nominees.

Environment secretary Michael Gove and former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab both declared on Sunday, joining Johnson, Matt Hancock, Jeremy Hunt, Esther McVey, Andrea Leadsom and Rory Stewart.