Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election: Warning many could be turned away over new voter ID rules

Those voting in the by-election in October will need to show photographic ID at the polling station before they can cast their ballot

Campaigners are warning many voters in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election may be turned away because of new voter ID rules.

For the first time ever in Scotland, voters will need to show polling station staff photographic ID before they will be allowed to cast their ballot.

This comes after voters in England needed to show ID before voting in the local elections in May and then in the three by-elections in July.

The Electoral Commission is warning hundreds of thousands of people could now be excluded from voting in next year’s general election because of this new requirement.

But Willie Sullivan, director of Electoral Reform Scotland, says there is an even more urgent matter - the upcoming by-election which is due to take place on Thursday 5 October.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, he said: “This is a solution looking for a problem.

“We don’t have universal ID in the UK, and forcing people to come with photographic ID to vote at polling stations will impact on the disabled, the unemployed, young people, those from deprived areas, and those from ethnic minority backgrounds.

“These are the people who need power more than others because they’ve got so little and have been disempowered from voting, so it is a real shame this has come about.”

He added: “The Electoral Commission and local authorities are running campaigns, but we will see many people turning up to vote in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election not being able to, and being sent away.

“The big concern is the general election which will happen at some point in the next 18 months.

“If we see all these people being excluded, it will have a major impact on the general election and in Scotland where we have never had this before.”

South Lanarkshire Council, which is in charge of this by-election, says voters will need to bring photographic ID with them to vote.

They say those who don’t have ID can apply for a free voter authority certificate from the UK Government by 5pm on Wednesday 27 September.