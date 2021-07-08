Ruth Davidson

During an interview with Times Radio, Ruth Davidson also commented that current Scottish Secretary of State, Alister Jack, is doing the job ‘very well’, claiming that she wants to do ‘good work and learn’ when she moves to the House of Lords.

Davidson, who has recently sat as an MSP for Edinburgh Central and came back to assist Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross in 2021, accepted a peerage to the House of Lords last year.

She is due to become a life peer later this year.

However, asked if she would come back as Mr Johnson’s Scottish Secretary, Davidson said: “Not a chance.

"One, because Alister Jack is doing the job of Scottish secretary very well and two, because I promised my partner, when I stepped away two years ago, that I wouldn’t do any big jobs until my son and, if we are blessed with any other younger brothers or sisters for them, are in school and I intend to keep that promise.

"Lord knows, in sort of ten years in the political front-line, I’ve broken enough promises to my friends and family and that's one I intend to keep.”

She added: "Also because of my political journey in becoming the leader of Holyrood basically as soon as I got elected, I missed out on and I didn’t learn my trade on the back benches.

"I made lots of mistakes because of that and I’m actually looking when I come to the Lords to pick some projects to work on, to do some good work and to learn and actually at the age of 42, I’m going

to really enjoy learning again.”

Ms Davidson quit as Scottish Tory leader in August 2019 after eight years in the role.

She said at the time the idea of spending long periods away from her young son filled her with "dread".

As well as being an MSP in Edinburgh, Davidson is a former MSP for the Glasgow region between 2011 and 2016.

