Ruth Davidson accused of being 'in hiding' over suspension of Parliament

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has been criticised for 'going into hiding' as she refrained from commenting on Boris Johnson's successful and controversial bid to suspend Parliament.

The Edinburgh Central MSP has yet to issue a statement on the plans, which were approved by the Queen earlier today and will result in far less time for opposition MPs to try and prevent a no-deal Brexit or vote out the Prime Minister in a no-confidence motion.

Nicola Sturgeon said the plans, which will see Parliament's recess extended, a 'dark day for democracy'.

Conservative MPs, including Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg, defended the 'prorogation' of Parliament as a normal procedure.

Ruth Davidson previously said she wouldn't back a no-deal Brexit, but has not yet commented on today's events.

Channel 4 News reporter Ciaran Jenkins tweeted that Ms Davidson 'is not doing interviews today.'

Scottish Secretary Allister Jack echoed comments by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that MPs would have 'ample time' to debate Brexit, including any new deal that is presented in advance of the October 31 deadline.

SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown said: “On the day Boris Johnson has made clear he is willing to bypass and stifle democracy to force through an extreme no-deal Brexit, the Scottish Tory leader and her group of MPs have gone into hiding.



“If Ruth Davidson was at all serious about opposing a no deal Brexit she would be ordering her MPs to stand up to Boris Johnson. Her failure to do so makes her every bit as culpable for this sorry mess.

“The Scottish Tories are too scared to defend the shocking and unprecedented actions of their own government – choosing to hide in their bunker rather than answer to the public.

“For all her feigned protests, we know that Ruth Davidson is completely incapable of standing up to her boss Boris Johnson.

“But she cannot stay in hiding forever – sooner or later she is going to have to surface and start answering questions."

The Scottish Conservatives have been approached for comment.