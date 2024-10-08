Russell Findlay reveals Tory frontbench team including jobs for leadership rivals

Russell Findlay has revealed his frontbench team at Holyrood after becoming the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

Mr Findlay has given Murdo Fraser, who finished in second place behind the new leader in last month’s vote of party members, the brief of business, economy, tourism and culture - while Meghan Gallacher, who finished in third place, will become his housing spokesperson.

New Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

But there is no return to the frontbench for outspoken Tory MSP Jamie Greene, who also ran for the leadership job, but pulled out.

Brian Whittle and Liam Kerr who pulled out of the leadership race to unite behind Mr Fraser, have been given jobs in Mr Findlay’s frontbench team. Mr Whittle has become the party’s spokesperson on public health, social care, mental wellbeing and sport, while Mr Kerr replaces Mr Findlay as the Conservatives’ justice spokesperson.

Party chairman Craig Hoy will take over from Liz Smith with the finance and local government brief, with Ms Smith now leading on social security. Mr Hoy will remain as party chairman for the interim until a successor is appointed.

Miles Briggs becomes the party’s shadow education secretary, Sandesh Gulhane remains the party’s health spokesperson and Douglas Lumdsen will continue to lead on net zero, energy and transport.

Mr Findlay said:“Our new shadow cabinet will work hard to earn the trust of the public by telling it straight and only making promises we can keep.

“We are ready to stand up for everyone who feels disillusioned with the state of politics and the fringe obsessions of the Scottish Parliament.

“Moving forward, the Scottish Conservatives will reconnect with common-sense values and put forward a bold vision for the future of our country that champions opportunity, aspiration and decency.”

He added: “We will present positive new policies to fire up economic growth, create opportunities for workers and businesses, reward aspiration with lower taxes, improve school standards and increase home ownership.

“The SNP and Labour waste too much time on divisive policies instead of the bread-and-butter issues which affect people’s lives.

“We will do things differently and represent everyone who just wants politicians to show some common sense, for a change.”

New Scottish Conservative party leader Russell Findlay (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Scottish Conservative frontbench team in full

Shadow cabinet:

Leader– Russell Findlay

Deputy leader– Rachael Hamilton

Shadow cabinet secretary for finance and local government– Craig Hoy

Shadow cabinet secretary for business, economy, tourism and culture– Murdo Fraser

Shadow cabinet secretary for health and social care– Dr Sandesh Gulhane

Shadow cabinet secretary for education and skills– Miles Briggs

Shadow cabinet secretary for net zero and energy– Douglas Lumsden

Shadow cabinet secretary for justice– Liam Kerr

Shadow cabinet secretary for social security– Liz Smith

Shadow cabinet secretary for housing– Meghan Gallacher

Shadow cabinet secretary for transport– Sue Webber

Shadow cabinet secretary for rural affairs, land reform and fishing– Tim Eagle

Chief whip– Alexander Burnett

Also attending shadow cabinet meetings:

Deputy chair of party and shadow minister for investment and employment– Pam Gosal and deputy chief whip and shadow minister for victims and community safety– Sharon Dowey.

Shadow ministerial appointments:

Shadow minister for public health, social care, mental wellbeing and sport– Brian Whittle

Shadow minister for drugs, alcohol and women’s health– Annie Wells

Shadow minister for local government and public finance– Alexander Stewart

Shadow minister for children and young people– Roz McCall

Shadow minister for equalities– Tess White

Shadow minister for social justice– Jeremy Balfour

Shadow minister for agriculture, connectivity and islands– Jamie Halcro Johnston