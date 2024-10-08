Russell Findlay reveals Tory frontbench team including jobs for leadership rivals
New Scottish Conservatives leader Russell Findlay has named his frontbench team - with top jobs for the two rivals he defeated in the contest.
Mr Findlay has given Murdo Fraser, who finished in second place behind the new leader in last month’s vote of party members, the brief of business, economy, tourism and culture - while Meghan Gallacher, who finished in third place, will become his housing spokesperson.
But there is no return to the frontbench for outspoken Tory MSP Jamie Greene, who also ran for the leadership job, but pulled out.
Brian Whittle and Liam Kerr who pulled out of the leadership race to unite behind Mr Fraser, have been given jobs in Mr Findlay’s frontbench team. Mr Whittle has become the party’s spokesperson on public health, social care, mental wellbeing and sport, while Mr Kerr replaces Mr Findlay as the Conservatives’ justice spokesperson.
Party chairman Craig Hoy will take over from Liz Smith with the finance and local government brief, with Ms Smith now leading on social security. Mr Hoy will remain as party chairman for the interim until a successor is appointed.
Miles Briggs becomes the party’s shadow education secretary, Sandesh Gulhane remains the party’s health spokesperson and Douglas Lumdsen will continue to lead on net zero, energy and transport.
Mr Findlay said:“Our new shadow cabinet will work hard to earn the trust of the public by telling it straight and only making promises we can keep.
“We are ready to stand up for everyone who feels disillusioned with the state of politics and the fringe obsessions of the Scottish Parliament.
“Moving forward, the Scottish Conservatives will reconnect with common-sense values and put forward a bold vision for the future of our country that champions opportunity, aspiration and decency.”
He added: “We will present positive new policies to fire up economic growth, create opportunities for workers and businesses, reward aspiration with lower taxes, improve school standards and increase home ownership.
“The SNP and Labour waste too much time on divisive policies instead of the bread-and-butter issues which affect people’s lives.
“We will do things differently and represent everyone who just wants politicians to show some common sense, for a change.”
Scottish Conservative frontbench team in full
Shadow cabinet:
Leader– Russell Findlay
Deputy leader– Rachael Hamilton
Shadow cabinet secretary for finance and local government– Craig Hoy
Shadow cabinet secretary for business, economy, tourism and culture– Murdo Fraser
Shadow cabinet secretary for health and social care– Dr Sandesh Gulhane
Shadow cabinet secretary for education and skills– Miles Briggs
Shadow cabinet secretary for net zero and energy– Douglas Lumsden
Shadow cabinet secretary for justice– Liam Kerr
Shadow cabinet secretary for social security– Liz Smith
Shadow cabinet secretary for housing– Meghan Gallacher
Shadow cabinet secretary for transport– Sue Webber
Shadow cabinet secretary for rural affairs, land reform and fishing– Tim Eagle
Chief whip– Alexander Burnett
Also attending shadow cabinet meetings:
Deputy chair of party and shadow minister for investment and employment– Pam Gosal and deputy chief whip and shadow minister for victims and community safety– Sharon Dowey.
Shadow ministerial appointments:
Shadow minister for public health, social care, mental wellbeing and sport– Brian Whittle
Shadow minister for drugs, alcohol and women’s health– Annie Wells
Shadow minister for local government and public finance– Alexander Stewart
Shadow minister for children and young people– Roz McCall
Shadow minister for equalities– Tess White
Shadow minister for social justice– Jeremy Balfour
Shadow minister for agriculture, connectivity and islands– Jamie Halcro Johnston
Shadow minister for veterans– Edward Mountain
