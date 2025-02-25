The experienced Scottish Parliament frontbencher resigning at 2026 election as 'new blood' wanted

A senior Tory MSP who has been at Holyrood since 2007 will not seek re-election next year.

A frontbench Scottish Tory MSP has announced she will not seek re-election to the Scottish Parliament next year, pointing to a need for “new blood” in the party.

Liz Smith, who is Russell Findlay’s shadow social security secretary at Holyrood, will not seek re-election.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Ms Smith, who has been MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife since 2007, has decided not to seek selection for the 2026 Holyrood election.

She said: “Yesterday, I wrote to my constituency chairman to inform him that it is not my intention to seek re-election at the Scottish Parliament elections in 2026.

“I feel that, after two decades as an MSP, it is time for new blood and also because I have the opportunity to move on to other pursuits in public life.

“It has been the greatest privilege to serve the Scottish Parliament and the electorate of Mid Scotland and Fife for two decades and to enjoy the support of many parliamentary colleagues across the political spectrum.”

Ms Smith added: “I shall always be grateful to Sir Malcolm Rifkind and the late David McLetchie for their advice and encouragement in my early years in elected politics and to all my colleagues and staff members who have worked tirelessly with me over the years.

Scottish Conservative MSP Liz Smith. Photo by PA.

“Meanwhile, there is still a great deal of work to be undertaken at Holyrood, not least of which is securing the successful passage of my member’s Bill.”

Ms Smith has held several prominent frontbench positions, including the finance, local government, environment and education briefs. Outside of politics, she has represented Scotland at cricket and was awarded a CBE in the 2024 New Year Honours for services to sport.

Mr Findlay said: “I’d like to thank Liz Smith for her long and dedicated service to our party and to the Scottish Parliament. She takes her responsibilities as an MSP seriously and her depth of knowledge and experience, coupled with her scrupulous analysis and sense of fairness, have won her respect from across the political spectrum.