BP job losses 'proof SNP and Labour turning backs on North Sea oil and gas industry'
SNP ministers have been accused of “turning their backs” on the oil and gas industry after BP announced plans to shed thousands of fossil fuel jobs.
The warning comes after BP confirmed it will cut 4,700 jobs globally, along with 3,000 contractor roles as part of a cost-saving drive.
The news emerged as union bosses revealed more than half of MSPs including seven representing Labour including Richard Leonard and Monica Lennon have called on Keir Starmer’s government to rethink its ban on new oil and gas developments without proper investment for workers.
30 Conservative MSPs, 27 SNP politicians including culture secretary Angus Robertson and Alba’s sole MSP Ash Regain have also backed the campaign to ensure the UK government rethinks its policy to ban new oil and gas licences without proper investment for workers to transition to clean jobs.
BP did not disclose how many people were affected in Scotland or the UK, but the reductions amount to just over 5 per cent of its 90,000 worldwide employees.
The Labour UK government has signalled it will not allow any new North Sea oil and gas developments to be opened up, while the SNP government at Holyrood is yet to publish its delayed energy strategy - almost two years after the draft document was made public.
When he set out the draft policy, then energy secretary Michael Matheson raised the prospect of “a presumption of no new exploration in the North Sea”.
But a failure to bring forward the Scottish Government’s final energy strategy over the last two years has led to speculation the SNP could back Labour’s plans to wind down the sector.
During the election campaign, John Swinney signalled the SNP would not support a presumption against new oil and gas developments, instead pointing to enhanced climate compatibility tests, championed by Boris Johnson, as he looked to win votes in the North east.
Scottish Conservative shadow secretary for energy and net zero, Douglas Lumsden, said BP’s announcement was “a hammer blow to the North East”, claiming that it “illustrates the economic damage which is being caused by both Labour and the SNP’s opposition to oil and gas”.
He added: “BP’s decision is disastrous for Scotland and must act as a catalyst for both Labour and the SNP to show some common sense for a change by supporting the sector, instead of turning their backs on it.”
Scottish LibDems MSP, Liam McArthur, has called for “urgent clarity about how many of the affected jobs will be in Scotland”.
He added: "There are major questions over Scotland's energy security. We must ensure that talented people are not thrown onto the scrap heap as a result of poorly thought-out government policies or changing market conditions."
Despite the final energy strategy being completed in May last year and acting net zero secretary Gillian Martin expecting it to be made public last month, North Sea court cases are now apparently holding up the publication - raising the prospect that the document could be tweaked or changed.
Speaking at First Minister's Questions, Mr Swinney said the court cases “fundamentally affect decision making and policy approaches in relation to consent to any oil and gas developments”.
Mr Swinney added: “It is important that we undertake the transition to net zero that society must undertake, because, as we have already discussed in the parliament, all the evidence is that there will be catastrophic circumstances if we do not address the use of fossil fuels within our economy.
“The government has a managed approach to that policy objective, which is about ensuring that we have a just transition and invest in our renewable energy technology.
“I am confident that Scotland will have the energy generation capacity that we need to meet the challenges of the future. We must work with the industry on a just transition strategy, which is what the government is doing.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.